August 20, 2021 COA flags deficiencies in distance learning funds; Gatchalian to lead inquiry on school opening With less than a month to go before the opening of School Year 2021-2022, Senator Win Gatchalian says the Senate will have a thorough assessment of the Department of Education's (DepEd) readiness for a prolonged distance learning scenario. The lawmaker said this after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged deficiencies worth P8.136 billion for the implementation of the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP). Among the deficiencies flagged by state auditors are lapses in the budget utilization, non or incomplete submission of the required documents, and other deficiencies in disbursements and procurements, among others. Gatchalian filed Senate Resolution No. 739 to assess if basic education institutions can deliver quality education for the next school year, whether through face-to-face classes, distance learning, or other alternative delivery modes. "Ngayong pinaghahandaan natin ang pagbubukas ng panibagong school year, nais nating matiyak na handa ang DepEd na makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon habang nagpapatuloy ang pandemya. Dapat ay natuto na tayo mula sa karanasan natin ng nakaraang taon upang maiwasan ang mga naging problema sa pagpapatupad ng distance learning," said Gatchalian. COA also flagged the flawed, incomplete, and delayed procurement, reproduction, and delivery of self-learning modules (SLMs), considered as the backbone of distance learning. The delays were attributed to factors such as deficient planning, poor monitoring of deliveries, and suppliers' failure to complete the requirements on time. State auditors added that the non-availability of the modules on the period in which it is supposed to be used deprived learners of better learning opportunities and hampered the continuity of the learning process. The COA report added that five regional offices were not able to fully adhere to prescribed specifications for the SLMs, which resulted in poor printing quality. The existence of errors and deficiencies in SLMs also showed procedural lapses in the checking, review, and evaluation process or system as provided for in DepEd Memorandum No. 82 s. 2017, the report said. In its response to the COA's findings, DepEd emphasized that "none of the initial findings pertained to corruption, malversation of public funds, negligence, or the betrayal of public trust." DepEd added that in 2019, the Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) Task Force was created to help improve the addressing of audit concerns. # # # Gatchalian bubusisiin ang paghahanda sa pasukan kasunod ng pinunang pondo ng distance learning Ilang linggo bago magsimula ang School Year 2021-2022, pangungunahan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang masusing pagrepaso ng Senado sa kahandaan ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa pagpapatuloy ng distance learning. Kamakailan lang ay pinuna ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang mga deficiencies kasunod ng pagpapatupad ng Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP) na umabot sa mahigit walong bilyong piso (P8.137B). Kabilang sa mga pinuna ng COA ang ilang lapses sa budget utilization, kawalan o kakulangan ng mga kinakailangang mga dokumento, mga pagkukulang pagdating sa disbursement at procurement, at iba pa. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Resolution No. 739 upang siyasatin ang kahandaan ng mga paaralan sa basic education na makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon para sa susunod na school year----face-to-face classes man, distance learning, o iba pang mga paraan ng pagtuturo. "Ngayong pinaghahandaan natin ang pagbubukas ng panibagong school year, nais nating matiyak na handa ang DepEd na makapaghatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon habang nagpapatuloy ang pandemya. Dapat ay natuto na tayo mula sa karanasan natin ng nakaraang taon upang maiwasan ang mga naging problema sa pagpapatupad ng distance learning," ani Gatchalian. Pinuna rin kasi ng COA ang naging mga aberya sa procurement, pag-imprenta, at paghahatid sa mga self-learning modules (SLMs) na itinuturing na backbone ng distance learning. Ayon sa COA, ang mga aberya ay dahil sa hindi maayos na pagpaplano at pag-monitor ng mga deliveries, pati na rin ang kabiguan ng mga suppliers na makumpleto ang mga requirements sa tamang oras. Dahil hindi nagamit ang mga modules sa tamang panahon, pinuna ng COA na napagkaitan ang mga mag-aaral ng oportunidad na makapag-aral at naudlot ang pagpapatuloy ng kanilang pag-aaral. Ayon pa sa ulat ng komisyon, may limang regional offices na hindi nakasunod sa mga pamantayan para sa SLMs, bagay na nagdulot ng hindi maayos na pag-imprenta. Ayon din sa COA, ang pagkakaroon naman ng mga pagkakamali sa mga SLMs ay nagpapakita na may mga kakulangan din sa proseso ng pagsusuri na nakasaad sa DepEd Memorandum No. 82 s. 2017. Paglilinaw naman ng DepEd, wala sa mga pinuna ng COA ang may kinalaman sa korapsyon, katiwalian, negligence o kapabayaan, at betrayal of public trust. Dagdag ng ahensya, binuo noong 2019 ang Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) Task Force upang maging mas maayos ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd at COA pagdating sa pag-audit ng pondo. # # #