Grace Poe marks FPJ's 82nd birthday

Sen. Grace Poe marked the 82nd birth anniversary of her late father Fernando Poe Jr. by sending help to needy and vulnerable communities across the country.

"It is FPJ's unwavering spirit to timely assist the poor and helpless which empowers me to continue the tradition he started for the masa he loved and who loved him back," said Poe.

Among those who have received assistance in cash and in kind from the senator, under the FPJ-inspired 'Panday Bayanihan,' were drivers, displaced workers, farmers, fishermen, disaster-affected poor residents and frontliners.

"As my father always reminded, 'It is important for us to be the ones to extend a helping hand to pull our kababayans out of difficult situations,'" said Poe.

Earlier this month, Poe visited her father's hometown in Pangasinan and distributed relief goods to around 2,000 community frontliners, including barangay tanods (watchmen). The activity was held at the open grounds of the San Carlos City Agriculturist Office.

Panday Bayanihan is the relief initiative by which the senator and FPJ's friends and supporters mobilize and extend aid to vulnerable sectors in different parts of the country.

Known as "The King of Philippine Movies or simply "Da King," FPJ was conferred the National Artist distinction for Film posthumously for his remarkable contributions as an actor, director, writer and producer.

The country's longest-running action drama television series 'Ang Probinsyano' is a remake of FPJ's well-loved 1997 film.

Poe, who has consistently earned high trust and approval ratings as a senator, thanked all who lent support to her initiatives for those most affected by the lockdowns.

[FILIPINO TRANSLATION]

Ika-82 kaarawan ni FPJ, inalala ni Grace Poe

Inalala ni Sen. Grace Poe ang ika-82 kaarawan ng kanyang amang si Fernando Poe Jr. sa pamamagitan ng pag-aabot ng tulong sa mga nangangailangang mahihirap na komunidad.

"Ang tapat na hangarin ni FPJ na tumulong sa mga mahihirap at nangangailangan ang nagbibigay-lakas sa akin upang ipagpatuloy ang tradisyong sinimulan niya para sa masa na kanyang minahal at nagmahal sa kanya," pahayag ni Poe.

Kabilang sa mga nakatanggap ng pinansyal na tulong at iba pang ayuda sa ilalim ng FPJ-inspired 'Panday Bayanihan,' ay mga tsuper, nawalan ng trabaho, magsasaka, mangingisda, mahihirap na residenteng apektado ng kalamidad at mga frontliner.

"Tulad ng laging paalala ng aking ama, 'Mahalagang tayo ang kusang mag-abot ng ating kamay upang tumulong iangat ang ating mga kababayan mula sa lugmok na sitwasyon,'" dagdag ni Poe.

Una nang binisita ni Poe ang probinsiya ng kanyang ama sa Pangasinan at namahagi ng relief goods sa 2,000 community frontliners, kasama na ang mga barangay tanod. Isinagawa ang aktibidad sa San Carlos City Agriculturist Office.

Ang Panday Bayanihan ay inisyatibo ng senador at mga kaibigan at tagasuporta ni FPJ upang tulungan ang mga bulnerableng sektor sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa.

Tinaguriang "The King of Philippine Movies" o simpleng "Da King," si FPJ ay ginawaran ng pagkilala bilang National Artist for Film posthumously sa kanyang 'di matatawarang kontribusyon bilang aktor, direktor, manunulat at producer.

Ang pinakamatagal at nagpapatuloy na action drama series sa telebisyon sa bansa na 'Ang Probinsyano' ay isang remake ng pelikula ni FPJ noong 1997 na magiliw na tinangkilik ng masang Pilipino.

Ang anak ni FPJ, na patuloy ring nakakatanggap ng mataas na trust at approval ratings bilang senador, ay nagpasalamat sa lahat ng nagbigay-suporta sa kaniyang mga inisyatibo para sa mga labis na naapektuhan ng lockdown.