Poe on COVID-19 fund for 2022:

Underspending, delayed and wasteful spending of COVID-19 response fund must have no room in the 2022 budget.

Budget that is unspent means services undelivered especially to the poor in dire need during this pandemic.

At a time when our people are more reliant than ever on the provision of essential services, government disposition of funds should be efficient, on-target and prompt.

Rebooting an economy dampened by the virus calls for vibrant spending up to the last peso authorized by the law.

We assure a thorough scrutiny of the proposed budget when it reaches the Senate.