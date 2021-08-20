Press Release

August 20, 2021 Villars remember 115th Death Anniversary of former Las Pinas Parish Priest San Ezekiel Moreno; pays tribute to his contributions to the city Senator Cynthia A. Villar and Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, commemorated the 115th Death Anniversary on August 19 of San Ezekiel Moreno through a mass held at the San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory inside Villar SIPAG compound on C-5 Road in Las Pinas City. The mass, aired on Zoom and Facebook, was sponsored by the Villar SIPAG, which also built in 2014, the said Spanish Baroque-inspired Oratory inside its compound. The bone relics of San Ezekiel were preserved inside this church. Sen. Villar and Rep. Villar have committed to hold a mass annually in recognition of San Ezekiel's services to Las Piñas where he served as its kura-paroko (parish priest) for three years (from 1876-1879). The Villars cited San Ezekiel for the construction in 1882 of Molino Dam which have been benefitting residents of Las Piñas and the nearby Bacoor in Cavite as it provides irrigation to farms in said places. "That is one of the historic events in our city, and forever, a century, farmers are using it for their irrigation and residents for their households," noted Sen. Villar. She committed that they will observe every year, important milestones in the life of San Ezekiel, patron saint of cancer patients, as a tribute and thanksgiving to him. She said the San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory is a tribute to him by the Villar family and the people of Las Piñas. "We should always feel proud and blessed that San Ezekiel Moreno was once a priest here and lived among our ancestors and even saved them from droughts and fire." "Let us just pray that he will also protect us against Covid-19 pandemic," further stated Sen. Villar. In response, Ramon Moreno y Sebastian, the great grandnephew of San Ezekiel, extended his appreciation to former Sen. Manny Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar and their family for preserving and continuing San Ezekiel Moreno's legacy not just in Las Piñas but in many other places in the Philippines. He pointed out that there is a clear co-relation between San Ezekiel and the Villar family- these are the virtues of "Sipag and Tiyaga." In his opening words during the celebration of the mass, Msgr. Roberto "Bobby" Olaguer, said we should all emulate the services rendered by San Ezekiel for the poor and the sick. Msgr. Olaguer said San Ezekiel, then a monsignor, died of palate cancer on August 19 which he noted as "his death on earth, but also his feast day because it is his birthday in Heaven." "On this day, August 19, we are also celebrating the birthday of the late Philippine President Manuel Luis Quezon, named as "Ama ng Wikang Pilipino," so August is also being observed as Buwan ng Wikang Pilipino,l he said. Olaguer related that in Heaven, there are some speaking Pilipino or Tagalog- San Lorenzo Ruiz who is from San Binondo, Manila and San Pedro Calungsod from Cebu. "There is still another saint speaking Pilipino or Tagalog in Heaven. While he is not a Filipino, but a Spaniard, one Ezekiel Moreno knew Tagalog. So the language in Heaven of the Holy is Tagalog, Pilipino," related Msgr. Olaguer in his Homily. Msgr. Olaguer said San Ezekiel knew how to speak Tagalog having been spent most of his life the Philippines. He was only 22 years old when he went to the Philippines after joining the Spanish Agustinos Recolectos when he was 16. He continued his studies in Intramuros, Manila and Jaro, Iloilo. He then served as a priest in different parts of rhe country, first in Mindoro and then Palawan until he was transferred to Las Pinas in 1876.



### Villars ginunita ang 115th Death Anniversary ni dating Las Piñas Parish Priest San Ezekiel Moreno; kinilala ang kontribusyon sa siyudad. IPINAGDIWANG nina Senator Cynthia A. Villar at Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar ang 115th Death Anniversary noong August 19 ni San Ezekiel Moreno sa misa na idinaos sa San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory sa Villar SIPAG compound sa C-5 Road, Las Piñas City. Itinaguyod ang misa sa Zoom af Facebook ng Villar SIPAG na nagpatayo rin noong 2014 ng Spanish Baroque-inspired Oratory sa compound nito. Dito rin sa loob ng simbahan iniingatan ang bone relics ni San Ezekiel. Nangako sina Sen. Villar at Rep. Villar na taunang magpapamisa bilang pagkilala sa serbisyo ni San Ezekiel sa Las Pinas kung saan siya naging kura paroko sa loob ng tatlong taon (1876-1879). Kinilala din ng mga Villar si San Ezekiel dahil pagpapatayo noong 1882 ng Molino Dam na pinapakinabangan ng mga residente ng Las Piñas at kalapit na Bacoor sa Cavite . Nagbibigay ito irrigation sa mga bukid sa naturang lugar. "That is one of the historic events in our city, and forever, a century, farmers are using it for their irrigation and residents for their households," giit ni Sen. Villar. "We will observe every year important milestones in the life of San Ezekiel, patron saint of cancer patients, as a tribute and thanksgiving to him," dagdag pa niya. Sinabi rin ni Sen. Villar na ang San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory ang tribute ng Villar family at mga residente nito kay San Ezekiel. "We should always feel proud and blessed that the San Ezekiel Moreno was once a priest here and lived among our ancestors and even saved them from droughts and fire." "Let us just pray that he will also protect us against Covid-19 pandemic," sabi pa ni Sen. Villar. Nagpahayag naman ng kasiyahan at pinasalamatan ni Ramon Moreno y Sebastian, great grandnephew ni San Ezekiel, sina dating Sen. Manny Vllar at Sen. Cynthia Villar at ang kanilang pamilya dahil sa pafuloy pag-iingat at pagsusulong sa legacy ni San Ezekiel Moreno hindi lamang sa Las Piñas kundi sa ibang lugar sa bansa. Binigyan diin niya na may malinaw na relasyon sa pagitan nina San Ezekiel at ang Villar family- ang mga ito ay ang magandang ugali na "Sipag at Tiyaga." Sa pagsisimula ng misa, sinabi ni Msgr. Roberto "Bobby" Olaguer na dapat nating tularan ang pagsisilbi ni San Ezekiel sa mahinirap at maysakit. Ayon kay Msgr. Olaguer, namatay sa palate cancer si San Ezekiel na noo'y monsignor, noong August 19 na feast day din niya dahil ito ang kanyang birthday sa Langit. "On this day, August 19, we are also celebrating the birthday of the lafe Philippine President Manuel Luis Quezon, named as "Ama ng Wikang Pilipino," so August is also being observed as Buwan ng Wikang Pilipino,"pahayag pa ni Msgr. Olaguer. Sinabi ni Msgr. Olaguer na sa Langit, may mga nagsasalita ng Pilipino o Tagalog- sina San Lorenzo Ruiz mula sa San Binondo, Manila at San Pedro Calungsod mula sa Cebu. "There is still another saint speaking Pilipino or Tagalog in Heaven. While he is not a Filipino, but a Spaniard, one Ezekiel Moreno, knew Tagalog. So the language in Heaven of the Holy is Tagalog, Pilipino," sabi pa ni Msgr. Olaguer sa kanyang Homily. Ani Msgr. Olaguer, marunong magsalita ng Tagalog si San Ezekiel dahil matagal siyang tumira sa Pilipinas. Nagtungo siya rito noong 22 taon matapos sumali sa Spanish Agustinos Recolectos noong 16 ayos pa lamang. Ipinagpatuloy niya ang kanyang pag-aaral sa Intramuros, Manila at Jaro, Iloilo. Bilang pari, nagsilbi siya sa iba't ibang lugar sa bansa, una sa Mindoro,at pagkatapos, sa Palawan hanggang nalipat siya sa Las Pinas noong 1876.