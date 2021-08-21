Press Release

August 21, 2021 De Lima condemns killing of ex-tabloid editor Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima condemned the killing of salon owner and former tabloid editor Gwen Salamida whose death adds to the increasing number of journalists killed under the Duterte regime. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Guillermo Eleazar should ensure that justice is served for Salamida and his family by keeping true to his word that the PNP will investigate all angles on the murder. "Mariin nating kinokondena ang isa na namang karumal-dumal na pagpatay sa kawani ng media. Kailangang magsagawa ng mabilis at patas na imbestigasyon para mapanagot ang nasa likod ng krimen na ito, kung hindi ay mapapabilang lang ito sa mga numero ng mga walang pinatutunguhang kaso ng pamamaslang," she said. "Needless to say, we will hold the PNP and PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar to his promise, that ALL angles of the killings will be investigated thoroughly and with dispatch," she added. Reportedly, Salamida was killed while her companion remains in critical condition after they were shot inside the salon they owned in Quezon City last Aug. 17. She sustained two gunshot wounds to her head and two more in different parts of her body resulting to her instantaneous death. Police have eliminated the holdup/robbery angle in the shooting and murder of Salamid after a witness, a Grab food delivery rider who refused to be named, confirmed that the victim and her partner may have been intentionally killed. According to the delivery rider, he was delivering the food ordered by the victims when he was suddenly accompanied into the salon by a man armed with an unknown caliber gun and immediately shot the victims. Eleazar said that he has "tasked the Quezon City Police District to thoroughly investigate this incident," adding that "lahat ng anggulo ay ating titingnan upang malaman ang tunay na motibo sa krimen at madakip ang salarin." De Lima said she hopes that the continued dangers faced by Filipino journalists would prompt her colleagues to help push for the swift passage of Senate Bill (SB) No. 1523 or the Journalist Protection Act of 2020, which she filed May of last year. "Instead of threatening them, we need to safeguard the welfare of our journalists considering the dangerous and even life-threatening circumstances they encounter on a daily basis. This is the least that we can do for them as they continue to serve the public despite the dangers of their jobs," she said. "I hope that my Senate colleagues would help push for the swift passage of this very important and timely legislation," she added.