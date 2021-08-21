Dispatch from Crame No. 1,129:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the whimsical shift to MECQ

8/21/21

What's worse than policies that are not evidence-based amid a pandemic? Policies based on "whatever reason."

Harry Roque said the ECQ is not effective anymore for "whatever reason." Basta lang. Hindi niya alam bakit hindi talaga effective. So on the day we recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases ever, they decided to toy with our lives via secret balloting. Napaka-scientific naman ng approach. People are dying and they voted based on "whatever reason." Ni hindi nila mapanindigan ang mga desisyon nila. Kailangang isikreto. Iwas-pusoy. Iwas-accountability.

Ang kailangan natin, solusyong maagap, makatao, at nakabatay sa siyensya upang masugpo ang COVID-19. Matagal nang pinapanawagan ito. The experts have been saying since Day 1 that lockdowns alone are not effective. Even us, non-experts knew that. But these scoundrels in Malacañang chose to obsess on ways to show that they are still in control, no matter how violative of our rights and ineffective to the pandemic.

Nag-abala pa sila sa secret balloting, para lang siguro hindi magkabukingan kung sino ang may kasalanan kapag palpak na naman ang MECQ. Garapalan na talaga! ###

