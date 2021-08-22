Press Release

August 22, 2021 Bong Go wishes Manny Pacquiao well ahead of boxing match in Las Vegas, says he and PRRD will root for the boxer's success Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended a message of support to fellow Senator Manny Pacquiao ahead of his boxing match against Yordenis Ugas on Sunday, August 22 (Philippine time). He emphasized that they maintain a good relationship with each other in spite of issues that arise in politics. In an interview given on Saturday, August 21, Go revealed that he had spoken with Senators Pacquiao and even Koko Pimentel before the former flew to Las Vegas, US to clear the air and affirm their friendship both inside and outside work. He added that he had made it clear even then that he had no intention of running for the presidency in 2022 which he leaves to more interested candidates. "Bago pa umalis si Senator Manny Pacquiao ay nagkausap kami. Napag-usapan namin 'yan ni Senator Pimentel na kami ay mga senators at kahit may paksyon sa PDP-Laban ay magkukumpare kami at mananatili ang aming pagkakaibigan," shared Go. "Kaya sinabihan ko sila noon na 'please count me out'. I am not a threat dahil 'di ako interesadong tumakbo bilang pangulo at makipagkumpetensya. Ibigay niyo na 'yan sa mga may gusto (tumakbo bilang pangulo)," he continued. The Senator said that he is looking forward to watching the match which has become a tradition that he and President Rodrigo Duterte, like so many Filipinos, look forward to. He revealed that he and the then mayor would often receive invitations to visit General Santos City and were personally there for Pacquiao when he lost to Mexican boxer Erik Morales in 2005. "Kapag maabutan niya sa telebisyon bukas, I'm sure manonood din si Pangulong Duterte dahil dati na namin pinapanood si Senator Manny. Kaibigan namin 'yan. Halos taon-taon, iniimbita niya kami sa GenSan. Siyempre malayo at mahirap bumiyahe pero nung panahon na natalo siya kay Morales, doon kami pumunta," said Go. "Sabi ni Pangulo, ito ang panahon na dapat pumunta tayo dahil low morale ang tao. Ganung klaseng kaibigan si Pangulo Duterte. Kung kelan ka down, nandiyan sya sa tabi mo," he added. Go said that he and President Duterte would pray for Pacquiao's success as he attempts to reclaim the super-welterweight title in what will be his first fight in more than two years. He expressed hope that the boxer will once more bring honor to the country and be safe while doing so. "Bilang Pilipino, I wish him luck sa kanyang laban. Good luck, Senator Manny, at isang karangalan para sa ating bayan at bandila kung manalo ka. Magdarasal din kami ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na manalo siya sa kanyang laban bukas ... Sana maging matagumpay siya at sana 'di siya masaktan sa kanyang laban. Sana makapagdala siya ng isang malaking karangalan muli para sa ating bayan," said Go.