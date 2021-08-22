Press Release

August 22, 2021 Availing medical assistance made more convenient and efficient for all Filipinos, says Bong Go as 137th Malasakit Center opens in Baybay City, Leyte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured that the Duterte administration remains committed with its thrust of making public service delivery more efficient, responsive and convenient to those needing government attention the most. As he virtually attended the launch of the country's 137th Malasakit Center in New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Leyte on Friday, August 20, Go assured Filipinos that availing of medical assistance should not be as burdensome since efforts have been made to bring public services closer to the people. "Tulad ng sabi ni Pangulong Duterte, sa Malasakit Center, hindi na po kailangan pumila at umikot sa iba't ibang opisina para lang humingi ng tulong pampagamot. Ang gobyerno na ang lumalapit sa tao," Go earlier emphasized. NWLPH is the fifth Malasakit Center in the province, after the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center in Tacloban City, Ormoc District Hospital in Ormoc City, Leyte Provincial Hospital, and Schistosomiasis Control and Research Hospital, both in Palo. The center is also the 27th in Visayas and 10th in Region 8. Signed into law in 2019 by President Rodrigo Duterte, Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, was principally authored and sponsored by Go who serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography. "By establishing Malasakit Centers all over the country, we have actually leveled the playing field and provided our less fortunate countrymen the medical care they deserve," President Rodrigo Duterte said in his last State of the Nation Address. After he witnessed the struggles of Filipinos on getting sufficient and affordable medical care, Go made it his mission to provide convenient access for Filipinos to get assistance from the government, particularly when it comes to health. "Noong naging presidente si President Duterte, sabi ko, ano bang pwede nating gawin para mabilis na makapagbigay ng serbisyong pangkalusugan. Doon nagsimula ang Malasakit Center," Go shared. "Sabi ko, bakit natin papahirapan ang ating kapwa Pilipino, eh sa totoo lang po, pera nila 'yan. Pera n'yo po iyan... Dapat po ibalik sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at may malasakit na serbisyo," he added. The Malasakit centers Act aims to help lower medical expenses to the lowest amount possible through the combined assistance from concerned agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, placed under one roof. Meanwhile, Go gave recognition to medical frontliners for their sacrifices and service especially amid the pandemic. He then appealed to the medical community to remain committed to their duties as he vowed to continue to promote their welfare. "Ang ating mga frontliners, hindi mababayaran ang sakripisyo nila ngayong panahong ito. Kaya ako, bilang Committee Chair diyan sa Senado, ipaglalaban ko po kayo," Go expressed. "Tulungan po natin ang mga pasyente na umuwi silang nakangiti dahil inasikaso sila ng inyong ospital, 'yun lang po ang pakiusap ko sa ating mga health workers," he continued. Go likewise advised Filipinos to remain vigilant and help in the fight against COVID-19. He urged those eligible to get vaccinated immediately in order for the country to attain herd immunity soon. "Kung mahal niyo po ang inyong mga pamilya, kung mahal ninyo ang inyong mga anak, magpabakuna na ho kayo. Pinaghirapan po nating makuha ito... kaya huwag ninyo sayangin ang oportunidad na maproteksyunan ng bakuna laban sa sakit," said Go. "Kailangan ang kooperasyon ng Pilipino. Disiplina ang kailangan para hindi na tumaas ang kaso at unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa normal na pamumuhay at mapalakas muli ang ating ekonomiya," he added. To further improve health services in the province, Go earlier sponsored and successfully pushed for the passage of two measures which sought to increase the bed capacity of the EVRMC and convert the SCRH into the Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital. The ceremony was attended by Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of the President, 5th District Representative Carl Cari, Mayor Jose Carlos "Boying" Cari, Vice Mayor Ernesto Butawan, and other local officials. Presidential Assistant for Visayas Secretary Michael Dino and Governor Leopoldo Dominic "Mic" Petilla were also virtually present. Petilla conveyed his gratitude, saying, "si Senator (Go) rin ay (maituturing na isang) ama ng province ng Leyte na walang katapusan na sumusuporta dito sa atin." "Ang 5th district where Baybay is, siya ang isa sa pinakamalayong district mula sa Tacloban. Malaking tulong talaga sa kalagayan ng mga tao dito na maaabot na ng mga malalayong lugar ang serbisyo para sa ating mga mamamayan. So, with that, again, Senator... maraming salamat, hindi kami mauubusan ng pagpapasalamat sayo," Petilla added. Go's team also distributed grocery packs, meals, masks, face shields, and vitamins to 159 medical frontliners and 52 patients. Shoes and bicycles were provided to select recipients while others received computer tablets to help children in their education. DSWD meanwhile provided financial assistance to patients and 120 rank and file NWLPH employees, including janitors and security guards. "Si Pangulong Duterte po'y nanggaling rin diyan sa Maasin, kapitbahay n'yo lang po... Kami po'y mga probinsyano na binigyan ninyo ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Kaya hindi namin ito sasayangin," Go shared. "Sabi ko nga, isang karangalan ang mamatay na nagseserbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino... pangako ko sa mga Pilipino, pinasok ko itong trabaho na ito, at paninindigan ko po. At nangako ako sa inyo noon pa, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, Aparri hanggang Jolo -- may Malasakit Center na sa Jolo at maglalagay rin tayo sa Batanes -- iyon po ang ipinangako ko noon sa inyo, kahit saang sulok... pupuntahan ko para magserbisyo," Go said. He also emphasized that he will continue helping communities in need while not limiting himself to being a legislator only. "Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina na malamig habang 'yung mga kababayan natin ay naghihirap... Kaya magtatrabaho po ako dahil ang trabaho po ng isang senador ay legislation, constituency - kayo po 'yon mga kababayan natin, at representation. Hindi ko sasayangin 'yan," he added. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go supported infrastructure initiatives in Leyte to further improve public service delivery. Among these are the construction and improvement of various roads, multi-purpose buildings, evacuation centers, and flood control projects in various towns, among others.