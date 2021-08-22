Press Release

August 22, 2021 'Get vaccinated before it is too late', warns Bong Go as he cited gov't efforts to balance life and economic survival after latest quarantine adjustments As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go advised hesitant, unvaccinated Filipinos to get inoculated before it is too late, as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise. The Senator said in an interview on Saturday, August 21, that the public should take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated in order to protect them and their loved ones against COVID-19. "Marami pa po ang nag-aalinlangan sa pagpapabakuna pero pansinin niyo po, kadalasang namamatay o nagkakasakit ng severe ay ang mga 'di bakunado," Go said. "Kaya mag-isip kayong maigi... 'yung panahon na tamaan kayo ng COVID-19. Hindi naman po ito pilitan, nasa datos naman po na itong bakuna ang solusyon para makabalik unti-unti sa normal na pamumuhay," he added. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has recently downgraded Metro Manila, Laguna, and Bataan's community quarantine classifications to the less restrictive Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) starting August 21 for NCR and Laguna, and August 23 for Bataan, until August 31. That said, Go warned the public against complacency. "Tayo naman po, ilang beses nang pabalik-balik sa ECQ at pagluluwag, pabago bago po galaw ng kalaban (na COVID-19). Subalit di tayo dapat magbago sa ating tungkulin (bilang mga responsableng mamamayan)," explained Go. "Dalawa lang ang susi: bakuna at disiplina ng bawat Pilipino. 'Di po biro ang COVID-19, nasa 17th o 18th month na tayo ay patuloy pa ring tumataas di lang sa ating bansa kundi sa buong mundo. Ang ginagawa po ng gobyerno ay based on good science," he added. According to Go, many individuals who are getting severe disease have not obtained their immunizations, citing data from health experts here and abroad. "Importante po sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Ang pera po ay kikitain natin pero ang perang kikitain natin ay 'di po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," he said. "Marami pa po ang nag-aalinlangan sa pagpapabakuna pero napapansin ko po, kadalasang namamatay o nagkakasakit ng severe, yun po ang mga di bakunado. [...] Halos lahat ng nasa ospital ay di pa bakunado. Kung mahal nyo anak nyo at pamilya nyo, magpabakuna na kayo," he added. He went on to say that he believes the government will meet the goal of population protection this year and eventually herd immunity if efforts are strengthened to encourage Filipinos to get inoculated. "Nasa target naman tayo. Ang gusto nating makamtam ay population protection ngayong taon. Positive naman ako na makakamit natin ngayong taong ito dahil kung mabakunahan natin ang 50% ng ating population ay tuloy tuloy tayo tungo sa herd immunity," he said. Go explained that once population protection is achieved through vaccination, and communities eventually reach herd immunity, more economic sectors can open and prosper towards achieving full recovery. "Kapag marami nang bakunado at bumaba na ang bilang ng mga nagkakasakit sa ating komunidad, maaari na pong luwagan ang mga restrictions at makapagbubukas na muli ang ibang mga industriya. Dadami na ulit ang trabaho at lalago na muli ang kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Iyan po ang gusto nating marating ngayong taon," he explained. As of August 21, the Philippines had received a total of 48,522,890 COVID-19 vaccines, including additional 1,000,000 Sinovac doses and 260,800 Sinopharm jabs. Around 120 million more doses are expected to arrive in the coming months. Meanwhile, as of August 20, the country has given out a total of 29,990,690 doses, with 16,940,783 people receiving their first dose and 13,049,907 Filipinos receiving their full vaccination. The national daily vaccination rate as of August 20 stands at 398,862 a day. "Hikayatin natin ang bawat isa na parte ng priority groups na magpabakuna na po. Libre naman po itong bakuna para sa mga Pilipino. Pinaghirapan po natin ang mga bakunang ito na makuha. Agawan ito sa buong mundo," he said. "Kaya huwag nating sayangin ang oportunidad na maproteksyunan ang ating sarili at ang ating mga mahal sa buhay mula sa sakit gamit ang bakuna na available naman para sa inyo. Habulan ang laban na ito kontra COVID-19. Huwag ninyo antayin na maunahan kayo ng sakit bago pa kayo mabakunahan. Nasa huli ang pagsisisi," Go further warned.