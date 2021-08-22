STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON FORGING A BROAD AND STABLE COALITION

I am grateful for the confidence of the Liberal Party. It is an honor to be part of their proposed list of "senatoriables."

We, in my party, Akbayan, are also in the process of developing and uniting alternative choices of leaders for the 2022 Elections. Our lines of communication have always been open to other parties - including LP, our old coalition partner - to strengthen our alliances.

Akbayan is charting its own course and remains committed to building a united front that recognizes, in the fullest sense, the responsibility of fighting for and maintaining democratic principles.

Akbayan's fight for a fair and just society is also the fight of every other Filipino. We vow to continue to do our part in forging a broad and stable coalition.