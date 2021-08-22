On Manny Pacquiao's Fight Against Yordenis Ugas

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/08/22/on-manny-pacquiaos-fight-against-yordenis-ugas/

Manny Pacquiao is and will always be the People's Champ who has brought unprecedented honor to our country.

I don't think there will be another boxer in the world who can equal his feat, at least not in the next 100 years. That, plus his big heart for the poor and the downtrodden.

On both counts, he is the Champion we Filipinos will always love and admire.