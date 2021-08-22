Press Release

August 22, 2021 Villar SIPAG webinars on native animal production brings hope amid the pandemic The challenges brought by the pandemic have paved the way for Villar SIPAG to use social media platforms to connect and reach out to people in order to disseminate information and educate them on native animal production. The Villar SIPAG wherein Sen. Cynthia Villar serves as its Director, partnered with the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and the National Swine Poultry Research and Development Center (NSPRDC ) in the conduct of the recently concluded three- day webinars entitled "Katutubong Hayop, Pag-asa natin sa Pagbangon ngayong Pandemya." Despite the many barriers we are facing due to the pandemic, Villar cited the need for people to be creative to find means to produce their own food. Aside from urban gardening, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Food and Agriculture, encouraged the production of native animals like native pig and chicken and peking duck, among others. Villar emphasized that native animal production can provide livelihood to our people while contributing to food sufficiency and stability. "It is important to develop the industry of native animals to improve the income of local farmers at animal breeders and alleviate the their living conditions. This also reflects our culture and Filipino foods," related Villar. At the same time, the senator said it can help in the recovery of our country's economy, which was crippled by the coronavirus. Atty. Angelo Valencia, owner of Tibby's farm in Pampanga, stressed the future of the Philippines is in the country side, not in the cities. "If the Philippines want to really make it to the first world, we have to empower agriculture, agro-culture and agroforestry," also said Valencia who went into farming after the Farm Tourism Act sponsored by Villar was signed into law. He also thanked Villar for promoting agriculture in the country. Resource speaker Dr. Rene Santiago of the Philippine Native Animal Production said native animals are important component of most agricultural production system in the rural areas of the Asian region. They support the cultural, social and economic status of rural farming communities. Another speaker, Mat San Agustin of the NSPRDC discussed the feeding practices of native chickens, tips and guidance in raising chickens and their vaccinations and the cost and return of raising them. Chef Elsa Jocson Yabut of Lola Nor's Meryendahan cooked her specialty dish Adobong Matwa also known as Adobong Puti, a heritage cuisine. The series webinars were presented by Villar Sipag Farm Schools Las Pinas-Bacoor and San Jose Del Monte in cooperation with the farm owners of Graco Farm and Leisure Inc., Ang Tindahan ng itlog ni Kuya atbp., Lucciole, and Tibby's Farm. The presentations, hosted by .Dr. Gilbert Bolo of NSPRDC, have garnered thousands of views.### Villar SIPAG webinars sa native animal production, naghahatid ng pag-asa sa panahon ng pandemiya DAHIL sa mga hamon ng pandemya, gumagamit ang Villar SIPAG ng social media platforms para makonek at maabot ang mas maraming tao sa pagtuturo at pagbibigay ng kaalaman sa native animal production. Nakipag-partner ang Villar SIPAG, kung saan director si Sen. Cynthia Villar, sa Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) at National Swine Poultry Research and Development Center (NSPRDC ) para sa proyektong ito. Sa kabila ng maraming hamon sanhi ng pandemiya, sinabi ni Villar na kailangan nating maging "creative" upang magkaroon tayo ng sariling pagkain. Idinaos ang katatapos lamang na three- day webinars na may paksang "Katutubong Hayop, Pag-asa natin sa Pagbangon ngayong Pandemiya," noong August 17, 18 and 20. Bukod sa urban gardening, hinihikayat din ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Food and Agriculture ang publiko sa produkyon ng native animals gaya ng native pig at chicken at peking duck. Iginiit ni Villar na nakapagbibigay ang native animal production ng pangkabuhayan at nakapag-aambag sa food sufficiency at stability. "It is important to develop the industry of native animals to improve the income of local farmers at animal breeders at maiangat ng kondisyon ng kanilang alleviate their condition. This also reflects our culture and Filipino foods," ayon kay Villar. Sinabi rin ng senator na makatutulong ito sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya na nalugmok dahil sa coronavirus. Iginiit ni Atty. Angelo Valencia, may-ari ng Tibby's farm sa Pampanga, na nasa countryside at wala sa siyudad ang kinabukasan ng Pilipinas. "If the Philippines want to really make it to the first world, we have to empower agriculture, agro-culture and agroforestry," sabi pa ni Valencia na nagsimulang magsaka matapos maisabatas ang Farm Tourism Act na inisponsor ni Villar. Pinasalamatan din niya ang senador sa pagsusulong sa agrikultura ng bansa. Sinabi naman ng Resource speaker na si Dr. Rene Santiago ng Philippine Native Animal Production na ang native animals ay mahalagang salik ng agricultural production system sa rural areas ng Asian region. Suportado nila ang cultural, social at economic status ng rural farming communities. Tinalakay naman ng speaker na si Mat San Agustin ng NSPRDC ang feeding practices sa native chickens, tips at guidance sa pag-aalaga ng mga manok at pagbabakuna sa,kanila pati na rin ang halaga at kita sa mga ito. Nagluto si Chef Elsa Jocson Yabut ng Lola Nor's Meryendahan ng specialty dish na Adobong Matwa o Adobong Puti, isang heritage cuisine. Ang serye ng webinars ay itinaguyod ng Villar Sipag Farm Schools Las Pinas-Bacoor at San Jose Del Monte sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa farm owners ng Graco Farm and Leisure Inc., Ang Tindahan ng itlog ni Kuya atbp., Lucciole, at Tibby's Farm. May libu-libong views ang webinars kung saan host si Dr. Gilbert Bolo ng NSPRDC. ###