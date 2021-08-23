Press Release

August 23, 2021 Gatchalian files bill on free tutorials for vulnerable learners' academic recovery To address the impact of prolonged school closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to give struggling learners access to a free national remedial program, which includes well-systematized tutorial sessions. Under Senate Bill No. 2355, the program will be known as the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. Intended beneficiaries are those who did not enroll in School Year 2020-2021, those who are lagging academically, and those who are at and marginally above the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. The ARAL Program shall cover the most essential learning competencies under Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and Science for Grades 3 to 10. Reading, which is included in the most essential learning competencies in Language, shall be prioritized to develop the critical and analytical thinking skills of learners. The program also aims to build on the foundational skills of Kindergarten learners to strengthen their literacy and numeracy competencies. The tutorial sessions shall be undertaken via face-to-face, online, or blended learning. They may be held on weekends during the school year or semestral breaks. The program's tutors are teachers and para-teachers who shall be provided with proper remuneration for their services. Tertiary level students who meet certain criteria can volunteer as tutors. These volunteer tutors have to pass a mock tutoring session administered by the Department of Education (DepEd). Their services for two semesters shall be deemed as completion of the Literacy Training Service under the National Service Training Program (NSTP). The DepEd, in collaboration with the local government unit, shall provide a safe learning environment for face-to-face tutorials by investing in hygiene facilities and supplies, and enforcing safety health protocols. The proposed measure will also mandate Public Telecommunication Entities (PTEs) to provide learners and tutors free access to the DepEd's online educational platforms, digital libraries, and other online knowledge hubs. "Sa pamamagitan ng isinusulong nating ARAL Program, maiiwasan natin ang pag-urong ng kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral at matutulungan natin silang makahabol sa kanilang pag-aaral. Ito ay magiging bahagi ng pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. The ARAL Program also seeks the adequate provision of nutritional, social, emotional, and mental health support to learners. It also eyes mass awareness campaigns to encourage learners to return to school. Among the strategies to be used in the re-enrollment campaign are flexible enrollment dates, continuous implementation of school feeding programs, installation of sanitation and hygiene facilities, and enforcement of public health protocols. # # # Libreng tutorials para sa learning recovery ng mga mag-aaral isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang maiwasan ang pag-urong ng kaalaman ng mga kabataan dahil sa mahigit isang taong pagsasara ng mga paaralan, naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na nagsusulong sa isang remedial program sa buong bansa, kung saan ang mga mag-aaral ay makakatanggap ng mga libreng tutorial sessions. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 2355, ang naturang programa ay kikilalanin bilang ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. Kabilang sa magiging benepisyaryo ng ARAL Program ay ang mga hindi nag-enroll noong School Year 2020-202 at iyong mga nahihirapan sa Language, Mathematics, at Science. Saklaw ng ARAL Program ang tinaguriang most essential learning competencies sa Language at Mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at Science para sa Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Upang linangin ang critical at analytical thinking skills ng mga mag-aaral, bibigyang prayoridad ng programa ang Reading o pagbasa na kabilang sa mga most essential learning competencies sa Language. Layon din ng panukalang programa na linangin ang mga foundational skills ng mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten upang i-angat ang kanilang literacy at numeracy competencies. Isasagawa ang mga tutorial sessions sa pamamagitan ng face-to-face, online, o blended learning. Maaaring isagawa ang mga sessions na ito tuwing weekends ng school year o tuwing semestral breaks. Magsisilbing mga tutor para sa ARAL Program ang mga guro at para-teachers na bibigyan ng karampatang sahod para sa kanilang mga serbisyo. Ang mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral sa kolehiyo ay maaaring mag-volunteer bilang mga tutor na dapat makapasa sa isang mock tutoring session na isasagawa ng Department of Education (DepEd). Ang kanilang mga serbisyo para sa dalawang semestre ay ituturing na pagkumpleto ng Literacy Training Service sa ilalim ng National Service Training Program (NSTP). Magiging mandato naman sa mga Public Telecommunication Entities (PTEs) ang pagbibigay sa mga mag-aaral at mga tutor ng libreng access sa online educational platforms ng DepEd, kabilang ang mga digital libraries at iba pang online knowledge hubs. "Sa pamamagitan ng isinusulong nating ARAL Program, maiiwasan natin ang pag-urong ng kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral at matutulungan natin silang makahabol sa kanilang pag-aaral. Ito ay magiging bahagi ng pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Layon din ng ARAL Program ang pagbibigay ng nutritional, social, emotional, at mental health support sa mga mag-aaral. Isinusulong din ng panukalang batas ang mga mass awareness campaigns upang hikayatin ang mga mag-aaral na magbalik eskwela. Kabilang sa mga hakbang na isinusulong upang matugunan ito ay ang pagkakaroon ng flexible dates sa enrollment, pagpapatuloy ng mga school feeding programs, pagkakaroon ng sapat na pasilidad sa sanitation at hygiene, at pagpapatupad ng mga public health protocols. # # #