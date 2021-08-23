Press Release

August 23, 2021 Bong Go appeals to PhilHealth to reconsider issued memo in order not to adversely affect hospital services during public health emergency Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to PhilHealth to reconsider the issuance of its Circular No. 2021-0013 which halts the "payment of claims that are subject of investigations pertaining to fraudulent, unethical acts, and/or abuse of authority." "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, umaapela ako sa PhilHealth na huwag muna ituloy ang kanilang nasabing Circular No. 2021-0013," said Go in a statement issued on Sunday, August 22. "Bigyan natin ng palugit dahil iba ang sitwasyon ngayon. May hinaharap pa tayong pandemya at kailangan nating magtulungan para malampasan ito at maproteksyunan ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he added. Go mentioned that, on the same day, he already reached out to PhilHealth President Dante Gierran, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Secretary Carlito Galvez to help resolve these issues and protect the stability of the health system. "I appealed to PhilHealth not to suspend payments to hospitals and for them to work together in order for these issues to be resolved," he said. While he expresses his support for PhilHealth's efforts to reform their system and protect public funds from fraudulent claims, Go said that it should not compromise the health services for Filipinos. "Bagama't sang-ayon ako sa hangarin ng PhilHealth na repormahin ang kanilang sistema para maproteksyunan ang pondo ng bayan laban sa mga namamantala, isaalang-alang rin dapat natin ang mga maaapektuhang ordinaryong mamamayan na walang matatakbuhan at nangangailangan ng tulong, lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan," Go noted. As the country is still in a public health emergency, Go said that the government agencies need to be more flexible so they can prioritize what Filipinos need at this time. Due to the issuance of the circular, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Hospitals Association, and the Philippine Medical Association issued a joint statement on August 21 announcing that they will "disengage" from the state-run health insurer. Meanwhile, Go requested the state insurer and concerned hospitals to work together to speed up the processing of their requirements so that payment may be made as quickly as possible. "Ang payo ko sa PhilHealth at sa mga ospital na may pending claims, ayusin niyo na agad ang mga dokumento para hindi na matagalan ang pagbayad," he said. "'Yung mga mapatunayang may fraudulent claims, iyon ang kasuhan. 'Yung mga maayos naman, tulungan natin silang magampanan ang tungkulin nila sa komunidad lalo na ngayon na napaka-importante ng mga ospital dahil tumataas na naman ang kaso ng mga nagkakasakit," Go added. Go further asked hospitals to follow the proper procedures and be truthful in their claims, particularly in these exceptional circumstances due to the pandemic. "Sundin lang po natin ang tamang proseso at huwag na pong patagalin pa. Bilisan na po natin dahil malaking bagay ito upang mas makaresponde tayo sa pangangailangang pangkalusugan ng taumbayan," he said. "Pangalagaan rin natin ang pondo ng bayan at huwag natin palampasin ang mga nangsasamantala," he added. He also called on PhilHealth and hospitals to prioritize the welfare of ordinary Filipinos who need their services now more than ever. "Huwag nating hayaan na mailagay sa alanganin ang buhay ng mga Pilipino dahil iyon ang pangunahing konsiderasyon natin palagi. Sa lahat ng aksyon at desisyon ng gobyerno, dapat balanse para hindi makompromiso ang serbisyo na dapat matanggap ng bawat Pilipino," Go concluded.