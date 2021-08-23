'Krimen ang pamemera gamit ang polisiya': Poe asks DOTR to put people above vested interests

Sen. Grace Poe called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) "to listen to the people on the ground" and "place their highest interest first," as complaints over the implementation of the questionably ill-timed Motor Vehicle Inspection System hounded various parts of the country.

"Sa panahon ng pandemya kung kailan bawat piso ay mahalaga, isang krimen ang pamemera gamit ang polisiya na hitik sa problema," said Poe in her privilege speech amidst reports of the disorderly resumption of operations of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs).

Poe denounced the resurgence of the PMVICs in the pandemic at the height of a more transmissible variant, where a number of PMVICs per area are once again filled with long lines without social distancing.

It has been reported that almost all regions are now covered by a so-called "Geographical Area of Responsibility" or "GAOR" where PMVIC testing is mandatory in almost all regions except for CAR, CARAGA and BARMMM.

Poe also noted that an official communication sent by Gov. Migz Villafuerte of Camarines Sur confirmed that the usual emission test is still cheaper despite the DOTr's assurance that costs for the PMVIC test have been apparently lowered.

"Pinaikot lang tayo pero sa huli ay PMVIC owners pa rin ang panalo at ang mga motorista ang talo," Poe said.

Poe also disclosed that there have been reports where motorists are forced to buy insurance policies from PMVIC operators in order to get a passing mark on their vehicle examination.

"I call on the DOTr to listen to the people on the ground. Hindi pera kung hindi tao ang dapat nating inuuna," stressed Poe.

The Senate committee on public services led by Poe earlier recommended the repeal of Department Order 2018-019 and all related issuances due to numerous reports of flaws in inspection standards, errors in test results, and the lack of transparency in the accreditation process.