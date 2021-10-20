Press Release

October 20, 2021 Dela Rosa gives a sneak peek of his economic recovery program if elected president PRESIDENTIAL candidate and incumbent Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has announced that if elected president of the Philippines, limited amendments to the Constitution and the Foreign Investments Act would be part of his economic program for the country to bounce back and recover from the debilitating effect of COVID-19. "Lahat naman tayo nagkaproblema dito sa COVID, 'di ba? Lahat naman, hindi naman tayo lang sa Pilipinas, buong mundo nagkaproblema sa COVID. Pero kahit papaano, hahanap tayo ng paraan na para makaka-recover tayo. At 'yun nga, given the chance to become the president, meron akong mga maliliit-liit na economic policy reforms na gustong i-introduce, pati political policy reforms," he said. Speaking in an interview on Tuesday with ABS-CBN News Channel, Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban, said he would push for the amendment of the Foreign Investment Act to allow foreign investors to invest in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up 99.5 percent of the economy, as well as to allow them to practice their profession and expertise here in the country. "Isasama ko sa aking legislative agenda 'yung pag-amend ng Foreign Investment Act wherein papayagan natin 'yung mga foreign investors to invest in MSMEs, 'yung mga Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises...kung papasok diyan (MSMEs) ang foreign investment, lalakas 'yan," the Mindanaoan Senator said. "At number two, dapat i-allow natin 'yung foreigners to practice their profession here in the Philippines para magkakaroon ng transfer of technology and magkakaroon ng fair competition at mag-i-improve 'yung ating quality of profession ng ating mga locals," he said further. The former top cop said that while he would push for the amendment of the Constitution, it would just be a "slight" amendment, which means relaxing only the restrictive economic provisions. "At medyo mabigat itong pangatlo, pero I will try...Limited amendments in the constitution...'Yung restrictive economic provisions sa ating Constitution ay dagdagan natin ng phrase na 'unless otherwise provided by law' to give the Senate [Congress] a leeway to decide on 'yung pagpasok na mga foreign investments dito lalung-lalo na sa ownership ng mga lands. 'Yung mga exploration ay kailangang lalaki 'yung mga foreign investments diyan para magkakaroon ng economic effect sa buong bansa," Dela Rosa said. In an interview with The Chiefs the week before, Dela Rosa also said that his priority Covid19 response if he becomes the next Chief Executive will be the vaccination of the general public to jumpstart the economic recovery of the country. "Kung ako maging pangulo, I will have the general public vaccinated. Maghanap tayo ng maghanap ng bakuna para mabakunahan lahat ng mga Pilipino. Kasi sige tayo kung anu-anong mga pinaggagawa natin eh. 'Yan lang naman talaga ang pinakasolusyon sa pandemic, para somehow babalik tayo sa normal, then by all means, hanap tayo ng bakuna. 'Yan ang ating pinaka-priority," the PDP-Laban standard-bearer said.