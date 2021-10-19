Press Release

October 19, 2021 Zubiri Visits Albay to Inaugurate Coop Building, Donate Evacuation Tents, Meet Educ Assistance Beneficiaries On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri met with the cooperative sector and educational assistance beneficiaries in the province of Albay, as he turned over projects and donations in the Municipality of Camalig and the City of Legazpi. Cooperatives Zubiri attended the inauguration and blessing of the Albay Provincial Cooperative Building in Camalig. Built through Zubiri's legislative amendments in the national budget, it is the first cooperative building in the province. The building will be available for the use of local cooperatives looking for a place to hold their meetings, trainings, seminars, and other activities. "Hindi niyo na po kailangang maghanap ng lugar sa labas. This building is completely yours to use," Zubiri said, addressing the cooperative sector representatives at the inauguration. He chairs the Senate Committee on Cooperatives. "Naniniwala po ako sa kakayahan ng coop sector na tulungan ang ating mga kababayan na umahon mula sa kahirapan. As I always say, cooperativism is about helping the Filipino help themselves. And with this building, I hope lalo pong lumakas ang coop movement dito sa Albay, para masmarami po tayong matulungan�hindi lang mga miyembro ng koop, kundi pati rin po ang iba't ibang komunidad dito sa Albay." Apart from the Albay Provincial Cooperative Building, Zubiri also had an inspection of other projects in Legazpi City, including the Legazpi City Exhibition Center, also spearheaded through his institutional amendments in the national budget. Evacuation Tents Zubiri also turned over his donation of eight hundred units of evacuation tents to Albay. Gov. Al Francis Bichara received four hundred tents for the province, while Mayor Noel Rosal received another four hundred for Legazpi. The cube tents are ideal for evacuation sites, spacious enough to provide temporary shelter for an entire family. Zubiri made the donation along with friends from the Singapore-based Temasek Foundation. "We hope these tents will be useful in Albay's disaster management efforts, particularly in setting up proper evacuation sites for disaster-struck communities," he said. "Napakahalaga po ng maayos na evacuation sites lalo na ngayong pandemya, and these tents can hopefully help maintain a measure of social distance and protection for our evacuees." Social Assistance The Provincial Government of Albay and the Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed funds under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to some two hundred beneficiaries at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi. Zubiri had allotted one million pesos for Albay's AICS program. The assistance was marked as educational assistance, intended to supplement tuition fees and budget for school supplies and other school fees. "Napakahalaga po kasi na maituloy ang pag-aaral ng ating mga anak, kahit na po may pandemya," Zubiri said. "Naniniwala po talaga ako na edukasyon ang sagot sa kahirapan, kaya educational assistance po ang prayoridad nating maipamahagi ngayon. At sana po makatulong ito, para hindi matigil ang eduksayon ng ating mga anak." Zubiri also allotted five million pesos for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment in Albay. To date, the implementation of the TUPAD program in the province has benefited 877 individuals.