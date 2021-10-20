Press Release

October 20, 2021 Gatchalian: Lazada, Shopee, Facebook Marketplace can be held liable for sale of violative products Electronic commerce or eCommerce platforms along with parties or merchants engaged in the sale of prohibited digital products can be held solidarily liable under the proposed Internet Transactions Act, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Gatchalian said the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) issued a show cause as well as cease and desist orders to Lazada, Shopee, and Facebook Marketplace after advertisements for the sale of SMS blast machines were found available in the sites. "The reason why we included the joint and solidary liability in Senate Bill No. 1591 is to make these platforms responsible in protecting the interest of the consumers," Gatchalian, principal author of the bill, said. Under Section 17 of SB 1591 or the proposed Internet Transactions Act, if the online eCommerce platform knows or should have known that the digital products sold do not comply with the law or if the online merchant is not duly registered with the appropriate regulatory agencies and the online eCommerce platform permits the online merchant to sell digital products, both shall share solidary liability. The NTC said the sale of text or SMS blaster machines and similar equipment "appears to violate" the Radio Control Law and other regulations such as its Memorandum Order 01-02-2013 or the Prohibition of Portable Cellular Mobile Repeater and Portable Cell Site Equipment. The bill at hand seeks to protect consumers from unethical, illegal, and unscrupulous business practices of those engaged in eCommerce, Gatchalian explained. "Online shopping or eCommerce has radically changed the way we live our lives. Whether as a consumer or a seller, technology and the internet have dramatically transformed the way businesses and transactions are conducted," Vice Chairperson of the Senate Economic Affairs Committee added. "Hangad natin na mapadali ang mga serbisyong iniaalok sa online ngunit meron at meron pa ring nagsasamantala sa ganitong platform at ito ang nais nating tugunan dito sa panukalang ito," he said. # # # ________________________________________ Lazada, Shopee, Facebook Marketplace posibleng managot sa pagbebenta ng bawal na produkto - Gatchalian Maaaring managot ang mga electronic commerce o eCommerce platforms kasama ang mga kumpanya o sinumang partidong nagbebenta ng mga bawal na digital products sa ilalim ng panukalang Internet Transactions Act, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sinabi ito ni Gatchalian matapos maglabas kamakailan ang National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ng show cause at cease and desist orders laban sa Lazada, Shopee at Facebook Marketplace kasunod ng pagbebenta nila ng SMS blast machines sa mga online shopping sites. "Sa aking panukalang batas o Senate Bill No. 1591, isinama dito ang probisyon na Joint and Solidary Liability para maging responsable ang mga ganitong platforms at mabigyan ng proteksyon ang ating mga konsyumer," ani Gatchalian, punong may-akda ng nasabing panukalang batas. Sa ilalim ng Section 17 ng SB 1591 o ang panukalang Internet Transactions Act, dapat alam ng online eCommerce platform kung ang ibinebentang digital products ay pinapayagan ng mga umiiral na batas. Dapat din na alam nila kung ang online merchant o nagbebenta ng digital products ay rehistrado sa mga kinauukulang ahensya ng gobyerno at maaari itong ialok ng eCommerce platform dahil kung hindi, pareho silang pananagutin sa batas batay sa tinatawag na solidary liability. Sinabi ng NTC na lumalabas na may paglabag sa Radio Control Law at iba pang regulasyon katulad ng kanilang Memorandum Order 01-02-2013 o ang Prohibition of Portable Cellular Mobile Repeater and Portable Cell Site Equipment ang pagbebenta ng text o SMS blaster machines at mga kapareho nitong equipment. Layon ng panukalang batas na maproteksyunan ang mga konsyumer laban sa mga unethical, iligal, at mga hindi katanggap-tanggap na pamamaraan ng pagnenegosyo ng mga nasa eCommerce, paliwanag ni Gatchalian. "Malaking pagbabago sa ating araw-araw na pamumuhay ang dulot ng pagkakaroon ng online shopping o eCommerce. Konsyumer ka man o seller, binago ng teknolohiya at internet ang pamamaraan ng ating transaksyon at paraan ng pagnenegosyo," dagdag pa ng Vice Chairperson ng Senate Economic Affairs Committee. "Hangad natin na mapadali ang mga serbisyong iniaalok sa online ngunit meron at meron pa ring nagsasamantala sa ganitong platform at ito ang nais nating tugunan dito sa panukalang ito,"aniya. # # #