Press Release

October 20, 2021 Bong Go calls for greater unity as the country overcomes the pandemic as a more resilient nation; vows to be a working vice president if elected In an interview after the launch of the 144th Malasakit Center in the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called for greater unity as the country overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic as a more resilient nation. Go explained that despite his vice presidential bid, he remains focused on his duties as a senator and public servant, especially in assisting the government and the general public in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "Magkaisa po tayo para mas mabilis na malampasan ang pandemyang ito bilang isang mas matatag na bansa. Bayanihan at bakuna muna bago ang pulitika," Go said earlier. "Sabi ko nga, mamaya na muna 'yung pulitika. Unahin po natin 'yung pagseserbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan," said Go. Go also committed that he will not waste any opportunity to serve fellow Filipinos in need and that he will be a "working vice president" if elected by the Filipino people. "Alam n'yo, kung papalarin po, I will be a working vice president na hindi lang nag-aantay d'yan at babatikusin ang Pangulo. I will be a working VP, walang masasayang na oras, walang masasayang na minuto," said Go right after the launch of the Malasakit Center at the Marinduque Provincial Hospital in Boac, Marinduque on Tuesday, October 19. "Ibig kong sabihin, magseserbisyo ako sa inyo. Of course, as a VP, 'di lang ako magiging spare tire na mag-aantay lang. Gusto ko po na magiging worth it naman po ang pagpili n'yo sa akin bilang VP kung saka-sakaling papalarin po. Tutulungan ko po ang magiging pangulo," he added. Go mentioned that he is willing to work with anyone who the people chooses to lead the country and has vowed to impart the lessons he has learned from working with President Rodrigo Duterte over the years. "Ituturo ko po kung ano po ang natutunan ko kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang administrasyon ngayon. Tutulungan ko para maging successful dahil ito ang panahon ng pagtutulungan, ito po ang panahon ng pagkakaisa dahil nasa krisis tayo at papunta tayo sa economic recovery," said Go. "Marami po ang nagugutom, marami ang nawawalan ng trabaho, so magtulungan po tayo. I will be a working public servant para sa ating mga kababayan," he added. Meanwhile, Go has also committed to continue advocating for youth-oriented initiatives, asserting that education will help families overcome poverty. "'Yung mga programang nakakatulong po sa mahihirap, sa mga kabataan gusto ko pong isulong po 'yun. Gusto ko at least one graduate per family para meron na pong sumuporta sa pamilya na 'di lang po umaasa sa ayuda," said Go. "May trabaho po sa bawat pamilya, may graduate sa bawat pamilya, may pangsuporta sa kasama nila sa pamilya," the senator further explained. In the Senate, Go has been pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 396 that would expand the application of the Special Education Fund, giving local government units the flexibility to boost their support to local public schools and facilitate the transition to "blended learning" amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, Go's team has also been distributing computer tablets to select students during relief activities organized by his office since the pandemic began to help them in their blended learning set-up implemented in schools. Moreover, Go has also vowed to continue the legacy programs initiated by the current administration especially in infrastructure development and the fight against criminality, corruption, and illegal drugs. "Of course, mga programang magaganda, mga Build Build Build, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, korapsyon, iligal na droga... dapat maipagpatuloy ang mga iyan," said Go. "Mas nakakalakad na po sa gabi ang mga kababayan natin nang walang takot kumpara po noon. Kaya mga kababayan na natin ang huhusga kung may pagbabago ba sa inyong buhay sa panahon ni Pangulong Duterte. 'Yun po ang gusto kong ipagpatuloy at daragdagan ko pa po sa isang gobyernong palaging nagmamalasakit," he added. The Build Build Build Program, the Duterte Administration's ambitious infrastructure development plan, is made up of hundreds of projects that will be implemented throughout the country. The program's objectives are to relieve poverty, strengthen the economy, and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. It is now dubbed by pundits as the Golden Age in Philippine Infrastructure. From July 2016 to December 2020, the Department of Public Works and Highways completed the building, renovation, and improvement of 26,494 kilometers of roads, 10,376 flood control structures, and 5,555 bridges, reducing travel time and ensuring safety. The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, the San Fernando By-pass Road, the Bulacan Pulilan-Baliuag Diversion Road, the Sorsogon City Coastal By-Pass Road, the TPLEX-Luzon Spine Expressway Network, and the Urdaneta City By-pass Road are among these projects. Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency reported that between July 2016 to August 2021, it has seized PhP64.09 billion worth of illegal drugs and laboratory equipment. It has also dismantled 893 dens and clandestine labs. It has also reported that 22,858 barangays out of 42,045 are now considered drug-free. A total of 307,521 drug criminals have been arrested while 3,922 have been rescued in anti-illegal drug operations. Go then assured that he and Duterte would continue to serve the Filipino people to the best of their abilities. "Kami po ni Pangulong Duterte ay magseserbisyo po sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," he ended. Following the opening of the Malasakit Center, Go went to the Gymnasium of the Marinduque State College in Boac, Marinduque, to provide aid to Typhoon Kiko victims in the area.