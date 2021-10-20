|
Press Release
October 20, 2021
A Lesson Learned on the Limitations of Virtual Hearings
In hindsight, before a motion to cite a resource person for contempt and a subsequent arrest-and-detain order is issued, a team from the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) should already be deployed to effect the arrest of the said individuals.
That said, we lost the element of surprise and even telegraphed our move to the person/s concerned. This is one of the limitations of a virtual hearing, and a lesson we must learn from.
|
