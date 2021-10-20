Zubiri Inspects, Turns Over Infra Projects in Cam Norte, Naga

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri visited Camarines Norte and Naga City to inspect and turn over infrastructure projects funded through his legislative amendments in the national budget.

In Camarines Norte, Zubiri turned over a school building in Talisay City to the province. Situated at San Isidro Elementary School, the building was realized through the combined efforts of Zubiri and Gov. Edgar "Egay" Tallado. It is one of three projects that Zubiri helped spearhead for Camarines Norte back in 2020, with the other two projects also being school buildings for Maulawin Elementary School in the Municipality of Sta. Elena, and for Gumaus National High School in the Municipality of Paracale.

"We were very glad to work with Gov. Tallado in putting up these school buildings for Camarines Norte," Zubiri said. "Advocacy ko po talaga ang education, kasi iyan ang nakikita kong sagot sa kahirapan. Kaya nag-commit tayo na makapagtayo ng school buildings dito, para may maayos po na school buildings na sasalubong sa mga estudyante natin dito once face-to-face classes begin again."

Zubiri also stopped by Naga City to inspect the ongoing construction of a multi-purpose building in Barangay Cararayan with Mayor Nelson Legacion. It is one of five projects Zubiri helped realize across Camarines Sur this year, including another school building for Baao Community College.

He also visited a vaccination site in Camarines Sur. Zubiri authored the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which paved the way for the vaccination roll-out in the country through the provision of an indemnification fund.