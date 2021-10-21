Press Release

October 21, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No 1163:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the conclusion of the DOJ investigation of the 52 cases submitted by PNP-IAS Kung inaakala ng Malacañang na magagamit itong DOJ report para makalusot si Duterte sa kaniyang kaso sa ICC, nagkakamali sila. Lalo pa nitong ipinakita na walang ginawa ang administrasyon na ito upang pigilan ang malawakang pang-aabuso ng ating kapulisan sa ilalim ng madugong War on Drugs ni Duterte. The DOJ report on its investigation of the 52 cases submitted by the PNP-IAS looked at the cases separately and independently of each other. A glaring pattern was that the respondents used the "nanlaban" defense, claiming that the victims used unlawful aggression to justify the killings. Then and now, we know it's a sham narrative. Simula pa lamang ng aking termino ay nag-ingay na ako sa nangyayaring malawakang patayan kung saan ang mga pulis ay pinapalabas lamang na nanlaban ang mga suspek upang pangatwiranan ang lantarang pagpatay. Kung maaga pa sana ay nakinig na ang mga kinauukulan sa ating babala, ilang libong buhay sana ang nailigtas natin mula sa karahasang nangyari. Instead of working with the Senate to come up with a solution to the contagion of extra-judicial killings (EJKs), Duterte instead fabricated cases against me to stop my investigation and send a warning to those who would dare to continue it. But this Administration's accountability goes beyond just culpable inaction. Duterte actively promoted and exacerbated the killings by words and by deeds. It's the Davao Death Squad (DDS) phenomenon all again. He trivialized the killings, using his presidential platform to encourage more violence from the law enforcement units to ordinary citizens against whoever they want to label as drug fiends. He spoke of bonuses and payouts for every life taken during his War on Drugs. Duterte appointed and promoted police officials who are known for their willingness to use extreme force rather than their acumen for police work and investigation. He made "human rights" so taboo that his allies in Congress were emboldened to decimate the budget of the Commission on Human Rights just for speaking against the unjust killings. Tahimik ang DOJ report sa kultura ng patayan na si Duterte mismo ang may gawa, at hindi nila ipinaliwanag kung bakit sa halos anim na taon ng panunungkulan ni Duterte walang naging malinaw na aksyon para ipatigil ang EJKs. Ni minsan wala tayong narinig sa bunganga ni Duterte na "Stop the Killings!." Too little, too late. No matter how often Roque repeats his claim that Duterte has never ordered any killing, he will always be belied by recorded facts of his open inducement of the bloodbath. Duterte created the culture of violence, rewarded the killings, and blocked any investigation on the same. This DOJ investigation is not meant to give justice to the family of the victims of EJK. It is a mere theatrical performance to avoid criminal liability and accountability on the part of the foremost culprit, and, ultimately, to forever deny these families true justice. Barya-barya lang itong ginagawa ng DOJ. Neither the ICC nor the Filipino people will be fooled again. Panahon na para singilin lahat ng inutang na buhay ng "War on Drugs" ni Duterte. The time for Duterte's delaying tactics and evasive theatrics to end has come. It is now time for truth and consequences. (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1163)

