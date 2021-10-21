Press Release

October 21, 2021 Bong Go visits Marinduque to aid communities recovering from Typhoon Jolina as he assures them of untiring support from Duterte admin in order to build back better As Senator Christopher "Bong" Go remains committed to bringing necessary aid to disaster-affected communities amid pandemic, he went to Boac, Marinduque on Tuesday, October 19, to personally provide assistance to 557 Typhoon Jolina victims. Go appealed to his fellow public servants to continue working hand-in-hand in order to overcome the crisis as one nation. The senator likewise encouraged Filipinos to stay vigilant, cooperative, and supportive of the government's response efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. "Mga kababayan ko, magtiwala ho kayo sa gobyerno. Magtiwala ho kayo kay Pangulong Duterte, mahal niya po kayo," he said. Go also appealed to the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He assured that once the country attains population protection leading to herd immunity, the government can consider relaxing more economic restrictions. "Magtiwala ho kayo sa bakuna. Ang bakuna po ang tanging susi o solusyon sa ngayon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay, wala na pong iba," Go said. "Pag bakunado ka, tamaan ka man ng sakit, nasa datos po na sa mahigit na 26 million na bakunado na Pilipino (napaka liit na porsyento lamang) ang namatay o severe ang pagkasakit. Ibig po sabihin nito ay epektibo ang bakuna," he added. "Please lang, kapag dumating 'yung bakuna sa harapan ninyo, magpabakuna na kayo. Pakiusap lang namin ni Pangulong Duterte, magpabakuna na kayo kung mahal niyo po ang inyong anak at ang inyong mga pamilya," he expressed further. The senator then reassured that even after the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, he will remain focused on his duties of ensuring that no Filipino will be left behind towards recovery. "Tutulungan ko po ang magiging pangulo. Itutulong ko po kung ano po 'yung natutunan ko kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang administrasyon ngayon. Tutulungan ko para mas lalong maging successful, dahil ito po 'yung panahon ng pagtutulungan. Ito po 'yung panahon ng pagkakaisa dahil nasa krisis po tayo," Go expressed in an interview. "Papunta po tayo sa economic recovery. Marami pong nagugutom, maraming nawawalan ng trabaho. Magtulungan po tayo at asahan ninyo na patuloy akong magiging working public servant ng ating mga kababayan," he added. The distribution activity was conducted at Marinduque State University Gymnasium where his team strictly enforced necessary safety and health protocols to ensure the safety of everyone. Go's outreach team then handed out grocery packs, meals, masks, face shields, and vitamins to the beneficiaries while the Department of Health gave them health kits. In addition, Senator Go gave new pairs of shoes and bicycles to selected recipients, as well as computer tablets intended for education under the blended learning setup. "Edukasyon ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. Sa mga kabataan, sasaya ang inyong magulang kapag nakapagtapos kayo ng pag-aaral. Lahat po tayong mga magulang, gusto natin makapagtapos ang ating mga anak," said Go. "Pagdating ng panahon, kung papalarin po ay gusto ko at least one graduate per family ang hangad natin. Para mayro'n na pong sumuporta sa pamilya, na hindi lang po umaasa sa ayuda. Para magkaroon ng trabaho sa bawat pamilya, may graduate po sa bawat pamilya, mayro'n pong pangsuporta po sa mga kasama nila sa pamilya. Iyon po ang aking target," Go reaffirmed in an interview. To further help them recover from the calamity and sustain their basic necessities, the Department of Social Welfare and Development gave financial assistance to the typhoon victims in a separate distribution. Senator Go, who also serves as the Chair of Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged the public to prioritize their health as he offered assistance to address their medical concerns. He also attended the launch of the 144th Malasakit Center earlier that day. He informed residents that they may conveniently get medical assistance from the government at the newly opened Malasakit Center located at the Marinduque Provincial Hospital. The center is a one-stop shop which brings together under one roof the agencies from which patients may seek medical assistance, namely the DSWD, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Since its first launch in 2018, the Malasakit Centers have assisted over three million Filipinos nationwide. "Nandidiyan po sa inyong Provincial Hospital ng Marinduque ang Malasakit Center. Pagpasok n'yo po sa pinto, hahanapin n'yo 'yung karatula diyan 'Malasakit Center'. Batas na po 'yan, isinulong ko noon, pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte sa tulong rin po ng inyong pride of Marinduque - Speaker Lord Velasco," Go said. "Ang Malasakit Center po'y para sa mga poor and indigent patients. Basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center," he continued. In line with his priority of building a more resilient nation, Senator Go also emphasized the need to create a focused department that would be primarily responsible for ensuring that local communities are well-adapted, resilient, and safe from the impacts of climate change. He filed Senate Bill No. 205, otherwise known as the Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which aims to streamline all responsibilities related to disaster preparedness and response. Continuing his remarks, Senator Go thanked the local officials, including House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Governor Justice Presbitero "Presby" Velasco Jr., Mayor Armi Carrion, Vice Mayor Sonny Paglinawan, Councilors Mark Anthony Seño, Mark Angelo Jinang, Luisito Laylay, Dave Daniel Larga, Justin Angelo Manrique, Luisito Majaba, Carlos Palomares, Violeta Luarca, Aurelio Leva III, and John Paul Musnit, for their support to the affected residents. "Ako naman po ay hindi titigil. Ang pangako ko po sa inyo, kahit saang sulok po kayo ng Pilipinas, makapagbigay ng tulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa inyong mga problema at makapag-iwan po ng konting ngiti sa inyong pagdadalamhati," Go expressed. "Kami po ni Pangulong Duterte ay narito po na handing mag-serbisyo po sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya at tulungan niyo lang po kami malampasan natin itong pandemyang ito bilang nagkakaisang mamamayang Pilipino," he added. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported numerous infrastructure development efforts in the province to foster economic growth, including the establishment of a molecular laboratory in Boac, and several road rehabilitation efforts in Mogpog, Santa Cruz, and Torrijos.