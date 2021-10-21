On the DOJ Review of the Anti-Drug War

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-doj-review-of-the-anti-drug-war

In the pursuit of any criminal investigation, there is only one rule that applies. It is called the rule on evidence which should be bound by the rule of law.

Once such evidence is clearly established to warrant the filing of criminal information against identified suspects, there is no other course of action for the Department of Justice to pursue but to take those cases to their logical conclusion, no matter the consequences.

That being said, the role of the DOJ is crucial in showing the community of nations in general and the International Criminal Court in particular that as a civilized, democratic country, we can independently and responsibly hold criminally accountable our law enforcement officers - and their superiors, if the evidence so warrants - when they commit excesses in the performance if their sworn duties.

And the total war against drugs should not be an exception.