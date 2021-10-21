Press Release

October 21, 2021 IMEE: NEAR HALF-CENTURY LAND REFORM PROGRAM LITTLE CAUSE TO CELEBRATE Senator Imee Marcos has called out the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for approving only 33 scholarship grants for which thousands of children of land reform beneficiaries had applied. "Mas maraming nabigo kaysa natuwa, ngayon pa namang nagmahal ang edukasyon dahil sa pandemya," Marcos said Thursday, which marks the 49th year since Presidential Decree 27 launched the country's land reform program. (More were disappointed than delighted, considering education is now more expensive due to the pandemic.) Marcos noted that only Php2.357 million was spent for scholarship grants, even as Php800 million in DAR funds remain parked in the now controversial PS-DBM (Procurement Service - Department of Budget and Management), which government agencies have used to make unspent funds appear obligated and keep them from being returned to the national treasury. "There's a lack of vision and dedication here, when DAR scrimps on benefits for those they are supposed to serve while COA (Commission on Audit) flags the parking of Php800 million in unliquidated funds in PS-DBM," Marcos said. To solve the shortfall, Marcos urged the DAR to increase its funding for scholarship grants in its proposed budget for 2022, citing that at present it was less than 1% of the Php400 million allotted for a similar program for coconut farmers. Marcos added that the DAR can improve its accomplishment record in distributing land to more farmers if areas "less problematic" than the Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas regions were given more attention. "We've had the longest land reform program on earth! Besides awarding farmers the land they till, education for their children will give the goal of land reform a truly happy ending," Marcos said. ____________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: HALOS KALAHATING SIGLO NG REPORMA SA LUPA, NAKAKAWALANG GANA NA IPAGDIWANG Kinwestyon ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) kung bakit tanging 33 scholarship grants lang ang inaprubahan nito gayong libo-libo ang mga batang benepisaryo ng land reform ang nag-apply. "Mas maraming nabigo kaysa natuwa, ngayon pa namang nagmahal ang edukasyon dahil sa pandemya," ani Marcos, sa harap ng pagdiriwang ng ika-49 taong paglunsad ng Presidential Decree 27 sa land reform program sa bansa. Binigyang diin ni Marcos na nasa Php2.357 million lang ang nagastos para sa mga scholarhsip grant gayong nakatengga lang ang nasa Php800 million na pondo ng DAR sa kontrobersyal na PS-DBM (Procurement Service-Departmnt of Budget and Management), na ginagamit ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno para lumabas na ang mga di nagastos na pondo ay may nilaanang proyekto at para hindi ito maisoli sa national treasury. "Kulang ang dedikasyon at paningin dito, nang ipagdamot ng DAR ang benepisyo para sa mga karapat-dapat na makinabang nito gayong nai-flag ng COA (Commission on Audit) na natutulog lang ang Php800 million na uniliquidated funds sa PS-DBM," giit ni Marcos. Para maresolbahan ang kakapusan, hinimok ni Marcos ang DAR na taasan ang pondo para sa scholarship grants sa ilalim ng panukalang badyet nito sa 2022, sabay banggit na sa kasalukuyan mas mababa pa sa 1% ng Php400 million na inilaan para sa kaparehong programa para sa mga coconut farmers o mga magniniyog. Dagdag pa ni Marcos, mapapaganda pa ng DAR ang kanilang accomplishment record sa pamamahagi ng lupain sa mas maraming magsasaka kung ang mga lugar na hindi kasing problemado ng Bicol, Western Visayas at Eastern Visayas regions ay bigyan ng karagdagang atensyon. "Tayo ang may pinakamahabang land reform program sa mundo! Bukod sa pagbibigay sa mga magsasaka ng mga lupaing kanilang binubungkal, ang edukasyon ng kanilang mga anak ang magbibigay sa kanila ng totoong layunin ng reporma sa lupa," diin ni Marcos.