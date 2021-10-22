SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE STATEMENT OF MR. MOHIT DARGANI

Bakit naman kasi sa tuwing may nauungkat akong kababalaghan sa Pharmally, bigla na lang hindi makita ang kanilang mga executives? Noong una, si Ms. Mago na pinatotohanan yung witness sa tampering ng face shield, ngayon naman, si Mr. Dargani sa overpricing.

Sa haba ng itinakbo ng mga hearing, hindi pa rin nakukumpleto ng Pharmally ang mga dokumentong hinihingi ng Senado. What we have been asking for are basic documentary records of their transactions. These are documents that they are required to maintain for tax purposes. So where are they?

If Pharmally can't document the cost of goods sold, baka several billion pesos na ang tax deficiency nila. Base sa mga naihaing ebidensya sa senado, dapat na silang i-audit ng BIR.

Let me just remind Mr. Dargani, lahat ng resource persons sa mga hearing ay under oath. Kapag pabago-bago at hindi nagtutugma ang mga kwento nila, they are disrespecting the Blue Ribbon Committee and the Filipino people. The Chairman is within his power to hold them in contempt, and I fully support the committee's efforts to find the Dargani siblings.