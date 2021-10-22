Press Release

October 22, 2021 Poe seeks suspension of excise tax on gas, diesel Sen. Grace Poe urged Malacañang to consider temporarily suspending the collection of excise tax on gasoline and diesel to ease the burden of rising oil prices on jeepney drivers, delivery riders and those transporting farmers' harvests to the market. The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law passed in 2017 imposed excise tax on petroleum products beginning 2018. The excise tax on diesel started at P2.50 per liter in January 2018, increased to P4.50 in Jan. 1, 2019, and to P6 per liter in Jan. 1, 2020. For gasoline, the excise tax was at P8 per liter in January 2018, went up to P9 in January 2019 and to P10 per liter in January 2020. "Domestic oil prices have been increasing for eight consecutive weeks. The government can alleviate this heavy burden by suspending the collection of the excise tax for now," Poe said. Food and transportation account for a big chunk of spending by majority of Filipinos. "Suspending the excise tax on fuel meantime will help stave off hunger, assist PUV drivers and delivery riders, and bring down the cost of transporting goods," Poe said. If we can lower the income taxes of companies that rake in millions in earnings, temporarily suspending the collection of excise taxes on fuel products should not be that difficult. According to budget documents, excise tax collection from fuels and oils amounted to P42.7 billion in 2019 and was programmed to amount to P41.6 billion in 2020. It is projected to amount to P47.9 billion this year. Income tax collection from companies and enterprises amounted to P586.16 billion in 2019 and was programmed at P329.89 billion in 2020. It is projected to amount to P304.83 billion this year. Poe cited that the government had also lowered tariffs on pork and rice this year even if the farmers and hog raisers begged it not to because it will wipe out their livelihood. "If the Department of Finance can move for the lowering of tariffs to bring down the price of pork and rice, it should also move for the suspension of excise tax on fuels in looking after the most vulnerable," Poe said. _______________________________________________ [FILIPINO TRANSLATION] Poe, nanawagan sa Palasyong suspindehin ang excise tax sa gas, diesel Nanawagan ni Sen. Grace Poe sa Malacañang na ikonsidera ang pagsususpinde ng koleksyon sa excise tax sa gasolina at diesel para mabawasan ang pahirap sa mga tsuper ng jeep, delivery rider, at sa mga nagbibiyahe ng ani ng mga magsasaka sa palengke sa gitna ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis. Naipasa ang Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law noong 2017 na nagpapatong ng excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo umpisa noong 2018. Nagsimula ang excise tax sa diesel sa P2.50 kada litro noong Enero 2018, tumaas sa P4.50 noong Enero 1, 2019, at sa P6 kada litro noong Enero 1, 2020. Para sa gasolina, nag-umpisa ang excise tax sa P8 kada litro noong Enero 2018, tumaas sa P9 noong Enero 2019, at sa P10 kada litro noong Enero 2020. "Patuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa walong magkakasunod na linggo. Mapapababa ng pamahalaan ang pabigat na ito sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pagsuspinde sa koleksyon ng excise tax sa ngayon," saad ni Poe. Nabatid na pinakamalaking gastusin ng mga Pilipino ay nakalaan sa pagkain at transportasyon. "Makakatulong ang suspensyon ng excise tax sa petrolyo sa paglaban sa gutom, pagtulong sa mga PUV driver at delivery rider at pagbiyahe ng mga produkto," ayon pa kay Poe. Kung napababa natin ang income tax ng mga kumpanyang kumikita ng milyun-milyon, dapat hindi maging mahirap ang pansamantalang pagsuspinde sa koleksyon ng excise tax sa produktong petrolyo. Base sa mga budget document, ang koleksyon sa excise tax sa petrolyo at langis ay umabot sa P42.7 bilyon noong 2019 at nakaprograma na umabot sa P41.6 bilyon noong 2020. Nakikita na aabot ito sa P47.9 bilyon ngayong taon. Ang koleksyon sa income tax mula sa mga kumpanya at enterprise ay umabot sa P586.16 bilyon noong 2019 at nakaprogramang maging P329.89 bilyon noong 2020. Inaasahan na aabot ito sa P304.83 bilyon ngayong taon. Sinabi pa ni Poe na binabaan rin ng pamahalaan ang taripa sa karne ng baboy at bigas ngayong taon sa kabila ng pagmamakaawa ng mga magsasaka na huwag itong gawin dahil mawawalan sila ng kabuhayan. "Kung ang Department of Finance ay nagawang ibaba ang taripa para mabawasan ang presyo ng karne ng baboy at bigas, dapat kumilos rin sila sa suspensyon ng excise tax sa petrolyo para sa kapakanan ng mga pinakaapektadong mamamayan," giit ni Poe.