Press Release

October 24, 2021 Bong Go says high trust and support most welcome, but his focus remains on his work and in public service delivery towards pandemic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that while he is thankful for the continuing high trust and support he and the Duterte administration are getting from the Filipino people, his primary focus now is on fulfilling his work as a public servant especially towards helping the country recover from the pandemic. Go was the chosen vice presidential candidate of 23.6 percent of respondents in Publicus Asia's Pahayag-Quarter 3 survey, which was conducted from October 11 to 18. Dr. Willie Ong came in second with 19 percent, Senate President Vicente 'Tito' Sotto III came in third with 17.3 percent, and Senator Francis 'Kiko' Pangilinan with 12.3 percent. According to the same survey, Go has the highest trust score among senators, retaining the top spot consistent with the earlier results in Quarter 2 conducted last July of this year. The independent and noncommissioned survey comprised 1,500 respondents taken from a market research panel of more than 20,000 Filipinos. Go emphasized that the country's leaders must remain focused on fulfilling their roles and overcoming the health crisis rather than anticipating the upcoming national elections next year. "Maraming salamat po sa mga kapatid kong Pilipino sa inyong patuloy na pagtitiwala at pagsuporta sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte. Ngunit, ang importante po ngayon ay ang serbisyong ibinibigay natin sa taumbayan — kung paano natin sila maibabangon muli sa kahirapan, paano maiiwasan ang gutom, at paano maipagpapatuloy ang ating pag-unlad," Go asserted. "Nasa Pilipino na po ang desisyon pagdating ng panahon. Ako naman po, mula noon hanggang ngayon, ang prayoridad ko ay ang tumulong sa mga nangangailangan," said Go. Moreover, Go reassured that he will remain dedicated to serving Filipinos as long as he could. "Sila po ang nagbigay sa akin ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod sa kapwa at marating kung saan man po ako nandirito ngayon. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oportunidad na maglingkod sa aking kapwa Pilipino," he continued. Earlier, Go committed that he will not waste any opportunity to serve fellow Filipinos in need and that he will be a "working vice president" if elected by the Filipino people. "Hindi ko sasayangin ang bawat oras, minuto, o pagkakataon na ibinibigay sa akin ng taumbayan na magserbisyo sa aking kapwa. Kapalit ng inyong tiwala at suporta, ibabalik ko sa inyo ang serbisyong may malasakit, tunay at nararapat," he emphasized. God-willing he becomes Vice President, Go promised that he will not just be a spare tire and he is willing to work with anyone who the people chooses to lead the country. "Ituturo ko po kung ano po ang natutunan ko kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang administrasyon ngayon. Tutulungan ko para maging successful dahil ito ang panahon ng pagtutulungan, ito po ang panahon ng pagkakaisa," said Go. "Marami po ang nagugutom, marami ang nawawalan ng trabaho, so magtulungan po tayo. I will be a working public servant para sa ating mga kababayan," he added. The senator has also vowed to continue the legacy programs initiated by the current administration especially in healthcare, infrastructure development and the fight against criminality, corruption, and illegal drugs. "Of course, mga programang magaganda, mga Build Build Build, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, korapsyon, iligal na droga... dapat maipagpatuloy ang mga iyan," said Go. "Mas nakakalakad na po sa gabi ang mga kababayan natin nang walang takot kumpara po noon. Kaya mga kababayan na natin ang huhusga kung may pagbabago ba sa inyong buhay sa panahon ni Pangulong Duterte. 'Yun po ang gusto kong ipagpatuloy at daragdagan ko pa po sa isang gobyernong palaging nagmamalasakit," he added. Go explained that despite his vice presidential bid, he remains focused on his duties as a senator and public servant, especially in assisting the government and the general public in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. "Magkaisa po tayo para mas mabilis na malampasan ang pandemyang ito bilang isang mas matatag na bansa. Bayanihan at bakuna muna bago ang pulitika," Go said earlier. "Sabi ko nga, mamaya na muna 'yung pulitika. Unahin po natin 'yung pagseserbisyo para sa ating mga kababayan," said Go. Go vowed to continue to serve especially those who need government attention the most and to fulfill his role as a bridge for the poor, the needy, the hopeless and the helpless — connecting them to their government so that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed during these trying times. "Tulad ng bilin ni Pangulong Duterte sa akin, parati po at tinatandaan ko ito: "unahin mo ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino at mahalin natin ang ating kapwa, hinding-hindi ka magkakamali."