Press Release

October 24, 2021 Zubiri Delivers Relief to North Luzon On Thursday and Friday, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri visited North Luzon provinces to deliver rice donations in the wake of Typhoon Maring. He turned over seven hundred sacks of rice to Tuguegarao City and the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Ecija. Earlier in the week, he also sent donations to the province of La Union. Typhoon Maring caused severe flooding, landslides, and power outages across North Luzon. In Cagayan province alone, infrastructural and agricultural damages are estimated at PHP46 million. La Union was declared to be under a state of calamity on 15 October 2021. Zubiri gave a personal donation of one hundred and fifty 50-kilogram sacks of rice to Tuguegarao City, another one hundred and fifty to Cagayan, and two hundred sacks each to Isabela and Nueva Ecija. He sourced his rice donations from local producers and farmers' cooperatives. "Locally produced lahat ng donation natin, bilang tulong na rin natin sa mga magsasaka natin," he said. He has gone on record decrying the skyrocketing fertilizer prices across the country, and has urged the Department of Agriculture to take quick action in aid of local farmers. "They're dealing with the pandemic, and natural disasters, and rising fertilizer prices, and they really need all the support that we can give. Kaya support local po tayo, hangga't maaari." Receiving the donations on behalf of Tuguegarao City was Mayor Jefferson Soriano, along with councilors, barangay captains, and a representative from the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Zubiri also donated four hundred evacuation tents to the city. For the province of Cagayan, Zubiri turned the donations over to Atty. Mabel Villarica-Mamba, wife of Gov. Manuel Mamba, and other local officials. Gov. Aurelio Umali received the donation for Nueva Ecija, along with representatives from the religious sector In Isabela, the donation was received by Gov. Rodolfo Albano III, Aurora Mayor Joseph Christian Uy, Echague Vice Mayor Amador Gaffud, and Provincial Board Members. Zubiri also met with Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III and Cauayan City Mayor Bernard Dy. He had a separate meeting with Gov. Albano, Mayor Dy, Rep. Mike Dy, Rep. Paul Dy, Rep. Chris Go, former Rep. Ana Cristina Go, and other local leaders as well, to have a consultation on development plans for the province, particularly its farmers. Together with Mayor Dy, Zubiri also inaugurated a multi-purpose building in Cabaruan National High School, which was funded through his legislative amendments in the national budget, as part of his One Town, One Project initiative.