De Lima expresses support for the Pink Revolution, vows to help restore decency in public service

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed her solidarity with Filipinos who recently joined the "Pink Caravan" in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the slate of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, said she is one with Filipinos in pushing for the restoration of decency and integrity in public service.

"Kaisa ninyo ako sa hangaring ibalik ang disente, matino, mahusay at makataong pamamahala sa ating lipunan. Palawakin at palakasin pa natin ang ating hanay tungo sa tagumpay. Sulong mga #Kakampink!," she said in a handwritten statement.

Based on media reports, supporters of Robredo and Pangilinan conducted nationwide simultaneous motorcades last Oct. 23 to show support for the tandem in the 2022 elections.

According to Team Leni Robredo (TLR), a group of volunteers that organized the activity, around 10,000 vehicles across 50 cities nationwide participated in the pink-themed "Para kay Leni" caravan.

In a separate message, De Lima thanked supporters of the initiative, saying their solidarity is one of the sources of their strength and resolve in serving the country despite all the odds, including the vicious attacks and oppression that they suffer.

"Ginagawa ninyo ang pakikiisang ito kahit kayo - tayong lahat - ay nakakaranas rin ng kanya-kanyang mga pagsubok at paghihirap. At ito ang kapuri-puring ugaling Pilipino: bukas-palad at mapagkawang-gawa kahit may sariling pinagdadaanan," she said.

"Kaya kaisa ng maraming naghihirap, naisasantabi at pinabayaan na mga kababayan natin, nakikiramay tayo at ipinaglalaban ang mga nararapat para sa lahat: serbisyong panlipunan gaya ng ayuda, karapatang pantao, pagsasaayos ng sinirang sistema ng hustisya, pagtataguyod ng matinong pamamalakad at paggigiit ng ating soberanya," she added.

For her part, De Lima said she believes she could do so much more for the country under the leadership of Robredo.

"Kasama niyo po ako, si Leila de Lima—Dumadama, dumadamay, lumalaban. Marami pa po tayong plano. Marami pa po tayong magagawa. Sa tulong ninyo, at sa liderato ni VP Leni, nais ko pong ipagpatuloy ang ating mga nasimulan at mga nagawa. Sabi nga ni VP Leni, "Lalaban ako; lalaban tayo," she said.

She highlighted her statement with the call, "Onward with the Pink Revolution!"