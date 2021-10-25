Press Release

October 25, 2021 Poe hits LTO over mere Viber directive suspending mandatory vehicle inspection by PMVICs Sen. Grace Poe called out the indecorum of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) who failed to issue a formal memorandum that inspection by Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs) remains optional and not mandatory, resulting in confusion and chaos among motorists in the different regions. "That's very unprofessional. Ano ba naman 'yung isang page na ipa-type ninyo, ipa-press release na ninyo kung hindi niyo mapaabot o ma-email sa mga regional directors ninyo," said Poe who asked the LTO to release the said memo within the day. At the Senate finance subcommittee meeting on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) budget, Poe questioned the priority of LTO—if it's really bent on ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles or it's just in fact helping line other people's pockets with its disregard for due process. "Talagang importante ang roadworthiness. Pero kung ipagpipilitan nila 'yung PMVIC ngayon, the very least they can do is increase the number of operational PMVICs by opening the bidding and making the process transparent. Hindi 'yung parang nagulat na lang tayo na may mga may-ari na," said Poe. The senator referred to the questionable bidding of the PMVICs that didn't go through due process normally required of a public-private partnership. While there are currently 808 Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs) nationwide, only 72 PMVICs are in operation out of the 114 that have been granted a provisional authority to operate. Poe described the PMVICs as a big mall compared to PETCs that are like sari-sari stores which are less modernized but meet minimum standards. "Parang ang nangyayari ngayon, sinasabi na doon lang kayo mamalengke sa malalaking mall. Papaano naman ako na nakatira sa baryo na ang pinakamalapit lang sa akin ay sari-sari store? Papupuntahin niyo ako sa bayan na malayo para lang mamalengke kahit na pwede naman dito," Poe explained. The senator asked for the intervention of DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade who himself admitted that there is a lapse in communication within the agency and agreed with Poe that PMVICs should not be mandatory and motorists should have the freedom to exercise their option. ________________________________________ [FILIPINO TRANSLATION] Sa suspension order ng mandatory PMVIC inspection

Poe sa LTO: Pormal na direktiba, hindi Viber Kinastigo ni Sen. Grace Poe ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa gitna ng kawalan nito ng pormal na memorandum ukol sa pananatiling opsiyonal at hindi mandatory ng pag-iinspeksyon ng mga Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs), na nagbunsod ng kalituhan at kaguluhan sa mga motorista sa iba't-ibang rehiyon. "'Yan ay napaka-unprofessional. Ano ba naman 'yung isang page na ipa-type ninyo, ipa-press release na ninyo kung hindi niyo mapaabot o ma-email sa mga regional directors ninyo," ayon kay Poe. Sa pagdinig ng Senate finance subcommittee sa pondo ng Department of Transportation (DOTr), kinuwestiyon ni Poe ang prayoridad ng LTO — kung nais ba talaga nitong matiyak ang 'roadworthiness' ng mga sasakyan o gusto lamang na tumulong punuin ang bulsa ng iilang tao dahil sa hindi nito pagsunod sa tamang proseso. "Talagang importante ang roadworthiness. Pero kung ipagpipilitan nila 'yung PMVIC ngayon, the very least na pwede nilang gawin ay dagdagan pa ang bilang ng mga PMVIC sa pamamagitan ng pagbubukas ng bidding na walang ikinukubli. Hindi 'yung parang nagulat na lang tayo na may mga may-ari na," ayon kay Poe. Pinatutungkulan ni Poe ang kuwestiyunableng bidding para sa PMVICs na hindi dumaan sa due process na inaasahan sa mga public-private partnership. Habang sa kasalukuyan ay may 808 Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs) sa buong bansa, nasa 72 PMVICs lamang ang nag-ooperate mula sa 114 na nabigyan ng probisyon na authority to operate. Inilarawan pa ni Poe ang mga PMVIC na tila isang malaking mall kumpara sa PETCs na tulad naman ng sari-sari stores na hindi modernisado ngunit ayon naman sa minimum standard. "Parang ang nangyayari ngayon, sinasabi na doon lang kayo mamalengke sa malalaking mall. Papaano naman ako na nakatira sa baryo na ang pinakamalapit lang sa akin ay sari-sari store? Papupuntahin niyo ako sa bayan na malayo para lang mamalengke kahit na pwede naman dito," paliwanag ni Poe. Nauna nang nanawagan si Poe sa intervention ni DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade, na mismong umaming may kakulangan sa komunikasyon sa loob ng LTO at sumang-ayon rin kay Poe na hindi dapat gawing mandatory ang PMVICs at bigyan ng kalayaan ang mga motoristang pumili.