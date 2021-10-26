Press Release

October 26, 2021 'Protecting the lives of those tasked to protect and serve Filipinos' — Bong Go leads opening of 145th Malasakit Center in PNP General Hospital, QC Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the launch of the country's 145th Malasakit Center at the Philippine National Police General Hospital inside Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday, October 25. This is the 29th Malasakit Center in Metro Manila and 11th in Quezon City, after those at East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Children's Hospital, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and Veterans Memorial Medical Center. In a speech at the ceremony, Go recognized the present and previous leadership of the PNP for their efforts to advance the health and well-being of the police force. He hailed the new center as an important tool to ensure police officers have access to necessary medical treatment and services. "Matagal nang due buksan itong Malasakit Center pero nagkaroon ng mga quarantine restrictions kaya hindi natin ito nabuksan sa panahon niya. Alam kong iisa lang ang layunin ni General (Guillermo) Eleazar at General (Debold) Sinas, ang malagyan kayo ng Malasakit Center dito sa inyong ospital. Sila 'yung nag-follow-up kay Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte dahil iniisip nila parati ang kapakanan at kapamilya ng mga pulis," said Go. The senator, who is Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, is the principal author and sponsor of the measure that became Republic Act No. 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The program streamlines the process of acquiring medical assistance by bringing together the relevant government agencies, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office, under one roof. It seeks to reduce a hospital bill to the lowest possible amount by covering various patient services and expenses, such as surgeries, laboratories and medicines. "Itinuturing nating mga frontliners ang mga pulis, lalo na sa panahong ito. Hindi magiging successful ang kampanya ng Pangulo laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno, kriminalidad at iligal na droga kung hindi sa tulong at sakripisyo ng mga kapulisan. Kaya naman full support kami sa inyong lahat," he continued. Go reaffirmed President Duterte's commitment to all uniformed personnel, which the latter demonstrated when he signed Congress Joint Resolution No. 1 in 2018 in fulfillment of his campaign promise of increasing the base pay of uniformed personnel including the PNP. "Sinabi niya sa akin noon, sabihin mo sa mga senador kung hindi 'yan maaprubahan, I will resign! ... Unahin muna natin itong sahod ng mga pulis, militar, bumbero kasama na rin 'yung mga (BJMP) dahil pangako ko sa kanila 'yan," recalled the senator. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go also vowed to do more to support police officers in need by pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 393. The bill, which he filed in 2019, provides for free legal assistance to police and military officers in cases related to the fulfillment of their duties. "Kaya basta in line of duty, full support kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa inyo. Ayaw namin nauunahan kayo na nakabulagta, lalo alam naman natin 'yung mga drug addict, wala sa tamang pag-iisip 'yan. Gusto niyo ba maiiwan ang mga maliliit niyo pang anak? Masakit po sa amin," he continued. On this note, the senator also thanked the police force for their service and sacrifice as he acknowledged those who lost their lives in the line of duty and also those affected by COVID-19. "Please magpabakuna na kayo kung gusto niyong unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay. Libre naman ito at pinagsikapan ng gobyerno. Halos lahat ng mga severe cases ngayon ay 'yung mga ayaw magpabakuna, 'yung nag-aantay muna," warned Go. "Huwag niyo na antayin dahil kahit saan ka man magtago, nanghahabol ang COVID-19. Lalo na kayo, exposed kayo. Tingnan niyo ngayon sa Metro Manila, pababa na ang mga kaso at bumubukas ang ekonomiya dahil more than 75% na ang bakunado sa eligible na populasyon," he explained. After the ceremony, the senator's staff distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 801 frontline health workers and 131 indigent patients. They also gave selected health workers new shoes and bicycles, as well as computer tablets which children can use. In addition, the DSWD handed out financial assistance to indigent patients and 544 rank-and-file hospital employees, including janitors and security guards. Joining Go during the event were PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Eleazar, Deputy Chief PNP for Administration Police Lieutenant General Joselito Vera Cruz, Deputy Chief PNP for Operation PLTGEN Israel Dickson, Director PNP Health Service Police Brigadier General Antonino Cirujales, and PNP General Hospital Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Credo, and other PNP officers. Also in attendance were Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, Office of the President Usec. Debold Sinas, DSWD Usec. Aimee Neri, DOH Usec. Roger Tong-an, DOH Usec. Charade Mercado-Grande, DOH Director Helen Angeles, PhilHealth President Dante Gierran, former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Greco Belgica, and former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, among others. "Uulitin ko, nagpapasalamat kami ni Pangulong Duterte sa sakripisyo niyo noon pa man hanggang ngayon. Unahin muna natin ang pagseserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan. Ako naman, bukas ang aking opisina sa inyo. Full support kami ng Pangulo sa PNP. Whatever capacity we serve, maging presidente man siya o hindi, magseserbisyo kami sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya," reassured Go.