October 27, 2021 Dela Rosa: We are 'David' and ICC is 'Goliath' PRESIDENTIAL candidate and incumbent Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa cited the biblical story of David killing Goliath with a single blow of a slingshot as he said that he and President Duterte will be "David" and the International Criminal Court (ICC) will be the "Goliath" in the ICC investigation looking into the drug war in the country. In recent interviews, Dela Rosa, standard-bearer of the ruling party PDP-Laban in the 2022 elections, also clarified that he is not afraid of the ICC probe, but had only raised his concern to the President. "Hindi naman ibig sabihin 'pag concerned ka, admission of guilt kaagad 'yan. Concerned lang tayo dahil bago ito, ibang klaseng korte itong haharapin natin at we know we're facing a Goliath. David lang tayo, napaka-Goliath 'yung haharapin natin. But tandaan ninyo, 'yung isang maliit na David, 'yung maliit na bato na bala ni David sa kanyang slingshot ay nakakapuwing rin 'yan sa mata ng isang Goliath," Dela Rosa said in an online interview with DZRH on Saturday. Dela Rosa, the first Chief of the Philippine National Police under the Duterte Administration and chief implementer of the drug war, shared a part of his conversation with the President about the ICC. "I raised that concern sa kanya and again, as a good commander-in-chief, he told me that 'Relax ka lang, akong bahala dito. I assume full responsibility of everything that happened during my presidency. Wag kang mag-alala.' Hindi naman ako takot diyan dahil malinis man yung puso ko,' Dela Rosa said. The Mindanaoan Senator reiterated that if he becomes the next president, he would allow the ICC to enter the country to observe our peace and order situation. "So, hindi ko sila papayagang mag-imbestiga, pero papayagan ko silang pumasok at mag-observe. They have to observe for themselves kung talagang totoo 'yung mga paratang na nakarating sa kanila na there are crimes against humanity that are happening here in the Philippines, kung talaga bang hindi nagpa-function ang ating criminal justice system. Ipapa-obserba ko sa kanila para malaman nila at mapapahiya sila sa kanilang makikita kapag sila ay aking pinapasok at pinapag-obserba sa ating daily activities dito sa Pilipinas," he said. Last year, the Philippines was hailed as one of the top 50 nations with good peace and order in the Gallup's 2020 Global Law and Order report. The country garnered 84/100 in terms of positive security perception together with Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Serbia. Singapore got the highest score with 97 while Afghanistan was the lowest with 43. In a separate interview with Radyo Pilipinas on Monday, the Mindanaoan Senator also admitted that President Duterte's words were very reassuring. "Just like, parang naging kwan ba, parang isang words of wisdom from a protective father to his son na, 'Wag kang mag-alala. Sagot kita. Akong bahala dito.' Very reassuring," the presidential aspirant said.