Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa Statement on Vote Buying

That is illegal and immoral.

First, receiving the bribe money is already engaging in vote buying which is a violation of law, therefore, illegal.

Secondly, accepting the money and voting with your conscience which is voting for another candidate other than the bribing candidate is akin to "estafa," therefore, immoral.

The better advice is not to accept the money and report the vote buyer directly to the police.