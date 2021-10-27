De Lima commends Yulo for setting new record for Filipino gymnastics

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima filed a Senate Resolution commending and congratulating Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo for his outstanding performance in the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where he captured the gold medal in the men's vault and another silver medal in the parallel bars event.

In filing Proposed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 941, De Lima said Yulo's triumph, following his setback in the Tokyo Olympics, serves as an inspiration to Filipinos as the country recovers from setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yulo's noteworthy achievements in the world of athletics deserves no less than the highest praise and commendation from the Philippine Senate as he has remarkably demonstrated time and again, the exceptional talent and world-class skills of Filipino athletes on a global stage," she said.

Last Oct. 24, Yulo captured the gold in the men's vault in the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Japan.

On the same day he won the vault gold, he captured a silver medal in the men's parallel bar final and became the first Filipino gymnast to win multiple world championship medals in a single staging of the tournament.

De Lima said Yulo's win signifies the Filipino's indomitable spirit and perseverance.

"He [Yulo] has continuously and consistently provided inspiration to our countrymen, most especially the youth, to never give up in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations," she added.

While it is important to show support and commend Filipino athletes after they have brought glory for themselves and their country, De Lima maintained that it is "even more crucial that our Filipino athletes receive adequate support from the government in every stage of their preparation for competition."

"Buong suporta ang kailangan ng ating mga atleta para palakasin pa ang kanilang laban para sa bayan, hindi isang gobyernong kapos ang serbisyo at nagpapabaya, pagkatapos ay mapapansin lang sila kapag nakapag-uwi ng medalya."