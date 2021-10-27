Guevarra writes De Lima: Deletion of 2011-2016 DOJ Opinions from website "mere oversight"

DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra explained in a letter to jailed Senator Leila de Lima that the deletion from the DOJ website of DOJ Legal Opinions from 2011 to 2016 issued during her term as DOJ Secretary was a mere oversight.

Guevarra wrote De Lima after the latter brought the matter to the DOJ's attention through a letter. De Lima pointed out to Guevarra that she found it strange that the DOJ would delete from its website those legal opinions signed by her, as if the DOJ was erasing all traces of her incumbency as DOJ Secretary under the Aquino Administration.

Guevarra promised De Lima that the DOJ Legal Opinions that bear her name and signature will be uploaded again to the DOJ website, after they were inexplicably and mysteriously deleted and disappeared from said website.

Guevarra offered no explanation why De Lima's DOJ Legal Opinions were deleted from the website, but told De Lima that the DOJ had nothing to gain in said deletion. He also thanked De Lima for bringing the matter to his attention.

De Lima is running for re-election as Liberal Party candidate for senator on the senatorial slate of Vice President Leni Robredo.