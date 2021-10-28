Press Release

October 28, 2021 146th Malasakit Center opens in Las Piñas City as Bong Go fights for enhanced capabilities of public health facilities and better access for indigent patients Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the launch of the country's 146th Malasakit Center at the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center in Las Piñas City on Wednesday, October 27. This is the first Malasakit Center in the city and the 30th in Metro Manila. "Sa twenty-three years kong pagsisilbi sa ilalim ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, nakita ko araw-araw 'yung mga problema ng bansa. Maraming mahihirap ang pumupunta ng Davao noon para humingi ng tulong sa kanilang pampa-ospital. Ubos na panahon nila, ubos pa pera nila sa pamasahe," Go said in his speech, recalling his years of experience helping poor and underserved patients in Davao City. "Sabi ko, bakit ba natin pinapahirapan ang mga Pilipino kung pera naman nila 'yan. Kaya nung naging senador ako, itinulak ko ang Malasakit Centers Act sa tulong ni Senator (Cynthia) Villar and Congresswoman Camille Villar. Target nito ay 'zero balance' para wala ng babayaran ang mga poor at indigent," he explained. To ensure patients have access to affordable, quality and comprehensive health services, Go principally authored and sponsored the bill that became Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The centers are a one-stop shop where patients may conveniently apply for medical assistance from the relevant government agencies, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The Act also mandates all hospitals run by the DOH and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City to establish a Malasakit Center. Other public hospitals may open their own provided they meet a standard set of criteria to ensure the sustainability of its operations. The senator, who heads the Senate Committee on Health, also reminded hospitals to prioritize the welfare of poor patients, particularly those who have nowhere else to turn for their medical concerns. "Ubusin niyo ang pera ng gobyerno para tulungan ang mga hopeless, helpless at walang matakbuhan. Ibalik niyo ang pera sa mga mahihirap," appealed Go. "Ako naman, (sa mga health workers) ipaglalaban ko ang karapatan ninyo lalo na sa additional compensation. Para sa akin, pagpasok mo sa ospital dapat ay tinuturing exposed ka na. Mabibilang mo ba ang araw na exposed ka? Eh, hindi mo naman nakikita ang COVID-19. Kaya dapat pantay-pantay at walang pinipili ang ibigyan ng allowance," he continued. The lawmaker specifically vowed to push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2421 which he co-sponsored and takes into consideration an earlier bill he authored. The bill provides a COVID-19 Risk Allowance in lieu of the financial compensation granted under the Bayanihan 2. It specifically gives all health workers in "low risk areas" a monthly allowance of P3,000; for those in "medium risk areas," P6,000; and for those in "high risk areas," P9,000. He pledged to work with the Duterte Administration to provide hospitals and other health facilities additional support so they can continue to serve their patients amid the pressures caused by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "Basta, 'wag kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte. Huwag din kayong magpasalamat sa amin dahil trabaho naman namin ito. Kami nga ang nagpapasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon para makapagserbisyo sa taumbayan. Ibabalik namin sa inyo ang serbisyong dapat sa inyo," he reassured. On this note, the senator encouraged remaining members of the top priority groups to get vaccinated to help the country achieve population protection and eventually herd immunity by the end of the year. He also shared that the DOH had recently approved the use of booster shots for health workers to further strengthen their immunity. "Mga kababayan, kung gusto niyong tulungan ang ating frontliners para hindi sila mahirapan sa dami ng kaso, magpabakuna na kayo. Nasa datos na pagbakunado ka, mas maiiwasan mo ang severe na sintomas ng COVID-19. Bumababa na ngayon ang bilang ng mga kaso sa Maynila pero 'wag tayo maging kumpiyansa," he urged. Go reiterated that despite filing his candidacy, he remains focused on his duties as a senator and urged other officials to put politics aside and work toward overcoming the pandemic. "Mawalang galang, 'wag muna natin pag-usapan nag pulitika dahil hindi pa panahon nito. Mas interesado ang taumbayan kung paano natin malampasan ang pandemya. Unahin muna natin malampasan ang krisis na ito dahil kung hindi natin malampasan ito, baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan," he stressed. "Puro batikos dito, batikos doon. Pero ang sabi niya, 'Bong, hayaan mo na 'yan sila. Ang gusto ko lang makatulong sa ating mga kababayan na maging kumportable ang kanilang buhay.' Sa totoo lang, kung iba ang presidente natin sa panahong ito, magulo ang buhay natin ngayon. Buti na lang siya 'yung naging pangulo natin at mayroon tayong timon sa panahong ito," he added. After the ceremony, the senator's team handed out meals, food packs, vitamins and masks to a total of 778 frontline health workers and 209 indigent patients to express his appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all those who staff the hospital. They also gave selected frontliners new pairs of shoes and bicycles to help with their commute; they also gave away computer tablets which children can use for their studies. Moreover, personnel from the DSWD distributed financial assistance to each patient and 369 rank-and-file hospital employees. "Apat na beses na na-admit ang aking asawa dito matapos siyang maaksidente. Nilagyan ng bakal ang bungo niya pero naimpeksyon ito. Nandidito na naman kami ngayon para sa plastic surgery niya. Hindi namin alam kung saan kami kukuha ng pera. Buti nalang may nagturo sa amin sa Malasakit Center," shared Angeline Sanchez, 46, a resident of Muntinlupa City. "Dahil sa Malasakit Center nawala ang problema ko. Wala akong inintinding bill. Wala akong inintindi bayarin. Kaya maraming salamat Senador Bong Go at President Duterte sa tulong ninyo," she added. The senator proceeded to thank various individuals for their efforts to help improve the delivery of health services. He commended Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, Senator Villar, House Deputy Speaker Villar, former senator Manny Villar, former secretary Mark Villar, Mayor Imelda Aguilar, Vice Mayor April Aguilar-Nery, and other local officials including Medical Center Chief II Dr. Rodrigo Hao.