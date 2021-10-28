On the Comelec's Plans for a Hybrid Debate

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-comelecs-plans-for-a-hybrid-debate

At least hybrid, hindi lang virtual. Our experiences in our Senate hearings and even sessions tell us that there are many limitations, not to mention technical problems, pag purely virtual or online ang debate.

For one, iba pa rin ang physically engaged ang mga kandidato, lalo na sa isang debate na inaabangan ng mga Pilipino para makilatis nila nang husto kung sino ba ang iboboto nila upang mamuno sa bansa - kasama na ang demeanor o kilos ng bawat presidential candidate.

Notwithstanding, ensuring safety measures must be our primary concern on political debates and similar gatherings under the New Normal.