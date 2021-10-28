Press Release

October 28, 2021 Poe: Memo halting mandatory test by PMVICs should bring relief to vehicle owners Sen. Grace Poe welcomed the formal issuance of a memorandum suspending mandatory vehicle inspection exclusively by private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs), saying this should temporarily put to rest the qualms and confusion over the policy. "At the minimum, this assures our vehicle owners and motorists a choice that is more convenient and favorable to them amid the pandemic's challenges," the chairperson of the committee on public services said. The memo was issued by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in response to the call of Poe when she presided over Monday's hearing of the Senate finance subcommittee. The Oct. 25 memo states that PMVIC inspection is "optional," adding that "PMVIC inspection or PETC (Private Emission Testing Center) result with LTO inspection, shall be recognized and considered in the process of renewing vehicle registration." LTO chief Edgar Galvante earlier said he made the directive that PMVICs are no longer mandatory to regional directors "via Viber" only. Poe called out the transportation official for the unprofessional means of communicating an important policy, prompting the issuance of a formal memorandum. "We hope this memo will set a standard policy to be followed in all inspection centers all over the country," she said. "It always pays to listen to the voices of our people who know the realities on the ground," she added. Poe said the periodic technical inspection of vehicles is a must to ensure safety on the road. However, she stressed that setting guidelines--including the charging of reasonable fees, qualifications and accessibility--should adhere to the standards of due process and transparency, taking into consideration the concerns of stakeholders. "Hindi dapat mangibabaw ang interes ng iilan lamang sa kapakanan ng mas nakararami nating mga kababayan," Poe said. Sa opisyal na pagsuspinde ng mandatory PMVIC inspection

Poe: Lubayan na ang mga motorista Ang pormal na pag-isyu ng memorandum na nagsususpinde sa mandatory vehicle inspection ng private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) ay marapat na hakbang, ayon kay Sen. Grace Poe. Inaasahan ni Poe na ang implementasyon ng naturang memo ay magpapahupa sa kalituhan ng mga vehicle owner at motorista sa iba't ibang rehiyon ng bansa. "Bibigyan nito ng katiyakan ang mga vehicle owner at motoristang pumili ng mas maginhawang opsiyon sa gitna ng sala-salabid na hamon ng pandemya," sabi ni Poe, chairperson ng Senate committee on public services. Ang naturang memo ay inisyu ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) bilang tugon sa panawagan ng senadora sa gitna ng pagdinig ng Senate finance subcommittee noong Lunes. Sa Oct. 25 memo, nakasaad na ang PMVIC inspection ay "opsiyonal" at ang PMVIC inspection o PETC (Private Emission Testing Center) result kasama ng LTO inspection ay dapat kilalanin at ikonsidera sa proseso ng pag-renew ng vehicle registration. Nauna nang sinabi ni LTO chief Edgar Galvante na ginawa niya ang direktiba na ang PMVICs ay hindi na mandatory o sapilitan sa mga regional director sa pamamagitan ng Viber. Noong Lunes, sinita ni Poe ang LTO sa gitna ng kawalan nito ng pormal na memorandum tungkol sa pananatiling opsiyonal at hindi mandatory ng pag-iinspeksyon ng mga PMVIC na nagdulot ng kalituhan at kaguluhan sa mga motorista sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa. "Umaasa tayong ang memo na ito ay magtatakda ng standard policy na susundin ng lahat sa buong bansa," pagdidiin ni Poe. "Mas mainam na laging pakinggan ang boses ng ating mga kababayang higit na nakakaalam ng totoong sitwasyon," dagdag ni Poe. Paglilinaw ng senadora, ang periodic technical inspection ng mga sasakyan ay nararapat para matiyak ang kaligtasan sa lansangan. Subalit kailangan din muna ng pagtatakda ng mga patas at malinaw na guideline--kabilang ang pagpataw ng makatwirang fee, qualification at accessibility--ayon sa pamantayan ng due process at transparency bilang pagbibigay konsiderasyon sa mga apektadong mamamayan. "Hindi dapat mangibabaw ang interes ng iilan lamang sa kapakanan ng mas nakararami nating mga kababayan," pagdidiin ni Poe.