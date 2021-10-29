Press Release

October 29, 2021 Gatchalian urges NEA to provide electrification funding to BARMM Of the P1.627 billion appropriation for next year's implementation of the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), not a single centavo has been earmarked for residents in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). This prompted Senator Win Gatchalian to call the attention of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and prodded the agency to re-allocate some of its budget to electrify the remote villages in the said region under SEP. "Please consider it because it's one of the desires of our kababayans in BARMM, to get electrified especially in that area surrounded by insurgency. It's one way to ward off insurgency by making sure electricity is continuously flowing. Without electricity, there's poverty," Gatchalian said in scrutinizing the P3.896 billion-corporate operating budget of NEA in the 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP). Newly-designated NEA Administrator Emmanuel Juaneza told the Senate Finance Subcommittee E chaired by Gatchalian that the peace and order situation has led them to exclude BARMM in funding SEP for next year. "I think it's common knowledge that BARMM is one of the poorest areas in our country. We need to energize our sitios there to make sure that the government is present and reaching out to those areas," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said. Gatchalian noted the provision of billions for the barangay development program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) to clear the strongholds of communists and insurgents and pave for the construction of farm-to-market roads, schools, livelihood programs, and establishment of rural electrification. "It's important to reach out to them so that they will feel the services of the government. I think we should really look at BARMM and poverty-stricken areas there so that the government can reach out to them. And electricity is one way to reduce poverty," he said. Juaneza said they have been coordinating with NTF ELCAC to provide them support in addressing the peace and order problem which has been one of their major hurdles in remote areas and such is the case in BARMM. "Even with the present allocation that we have, we'll refocus and reallocate more to the BARMM area and we're also talking with the DOE (Department of Energy). We might be able to source some funds, P450 million I think. We can allocate it to BARMM," Juaneza told Gatchalian. # # # Gatchalian hinimok ang NEA na pondohan ang pagpapailaw sa BARMM Wala ni isang sentimo sa kabuuang P1.627 bilyon na pondo para sa Sitio Electrification Program (SEP) sa susunod na taon ang nakalaan para sa mga residente ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ito ang nagbunsod kay Senador Win Gatchalian para himukin ang National Electrification Administration (NEA) na maglagay ng bahagi ng budget ng SEP para sa nasabing rehiyon. "Nakikiusap ako kung maaari ninyong isaalang-alang ang matagal nang hiling ng mga kababayan natin sa malalayong mga sitio sa BARMM na magkaroon sila ng kuryente lalo na't marami sa mga lugar sa rehiyon ay napapalibutan ng mga rebelde. Isang paraan para maiwaksi ang mga rebelde ay ang pagkakaroon ng sapat ng kuryente at maiangat ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan," giit ni Gatchalian sa gitna ng pagdinig sa panukalang P3.896 billion corporate operating budget ng NEA na nasa ilalim ng 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP). Paliwanag ng bagong itinalagang NEA administrator na si Emmanuel Juaneza sa Senate Finance Subcommittee E, kung saan chairperson si Gatchalian, na ang hindi magandang peace and order situation sa BARMM ang nagbunsod para ipagpaliban nila ang paglalaan ng pondo ng SEP sa rehiyon sa susunod na taon. "Alam nating lahat na ang BARMM ang isa sa pinakamahirap na lugar sa ating bansa. Ito ang dahilan kung kaya't kailangan nating iparamdam sa mga taga rito ang pagmamalasakit at pagsisikap ng ating gobyerno na mabigyan sila ng mas magandang buhay," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson. Pinuna ni Gatchalian ang paglalagay ng bilyong pondo para sa barangay development program ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) para magbigay daan sa pagpapatayo ng mga farm-to-market roads, schools, livelihood programs at pagtatatag ng rural electrification sa mga lugar na pugad ng mga rebelde. "Importante na makaabot ang tulong sa mga kababayan nating nasa malalayong lugar upang maramdaman nila ang serbisyo ng gobyerno. Kaya kailangan nating pagtuunan ng pansin ang BARMM at ang mga pinakamahihirap na lugar sa bansa. Isang paraan para maiangat sa kahirapan ang ating mga kababayan ay ang pagkakaroon nila ng kuryente," ayon sa senador. Sinabi ni Juaneza na nakikipagtulungan na sila sa NTF ELCAC para mabigyan sila ng kaukulang suporta sa problemang may kinalaman sa peace and order situation na isa sa mga malaking balakid na hinaharap nila sa paglalagay ng kuryente sa mga malalayong lugar tulad ng sitwasyon sa BARMM. "Sa kasalukuyang alokasyon namin, pipilitin naming tutukan ito at maglagay ng kaukulang pondo sa BARMM at nakikipag-ugnayan na kami sa Department of Energy para dito. Maaari siguro kaming makalikom ng pondo, mga P450 milyon para magkaroon ng alokasyon sa BARMM," sabi ni Juaneza kay Gatchalian. # # #