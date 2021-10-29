Press Release

October 29, 2021 Bong Go tells Filipinos: 'protect your right to vote, choose next leaders wisely' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in an interview, emphasized that as voters will soon exercise the democratic right to vote and choose their next leaders in a few months, Filipinos must keep in mind that the privilege of elected officials to lead comes directly from the consent of the people. Hence, more than anything else, Go urged the public to look beyond personalities and measure leaders based on the kind of service that they have provided to the people they committed to serve. Go then warned the public against selling their votes and urged them to vote for candidates in the 2022 election who they believe can fight for their welfare and best serve them. "'Wag niyo po ibenta ang inyong boto. Karapatan niyo po 'yon," said Go. "Ine-engganyo ko kayo, piliin niyo ang mga taong nagseserbisyo talaga sa inyo," he added. Go was asked by the media about his thoughts on those that may engage in vote-buying during election season. He went on to say that while he does not want to speak poorly of other candidates, he categorically urged that such activities should not be tolerated and those responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law. "Ayaw kong magsalita against my fellow candidates... trabaho rin po ng COMELEC (Commission on Elections) na i-determine kung vote buying... Dapat maipatupad ang batas," Go said. "Integridad 'yan ng inyong boto. Integridad ng ating demokrasya. Huwag niyo po ipagpalit ang kinabukasan ng ating mga anak at ng ating bayan para lang po sa pera," Go advised. Despite having filed his candidacy for vice president for the upcoming national elections, Go stressed that his focus remains on fulfilling his mandate as a senator and on ensuring public service delivery amid the ongoing crisis. "Para sa akin, trabaho po namin ito, kaya po kami naririto, trabaho po namin ang magserbisyo at tumulong sa mga kababayan natin," said Go. "Pangako ko naman iyan noon, hindi pa ako senador… hindi pa ako nakaupo, pangako ko kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas ay magseserbisyo ako, at tinupad ko po 'yon, mula Aparri hanggang Jolo, mula sa taas hanggang sa baba pinuntahan ko po 'yan," he added. Go said that instead of discussing politics, he would want to focus on finding solutions to the challenges posed by the pandemic. "'Yun ang mas interesado po ang taumbayan kung ano po ang solusyon sa mga problema. Interesado ang taumbayan 'yung laman ng tiyan nila, mas interesado sila kung ano ang solusyon sa problema ngayon kaysa sa pamumulitika," said Go. "Aabot din tayo diyan, huwag lang po ngayon, masyadong maaga pa. Ako po ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Sabi ko naman sa inyo, ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo sa mga kababayan natin," he added.