October 29, 2021 Hontiveros to ERC: Convert fines imposed on erring power firms to subsidize, refund consumers Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday urged the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to convert the penalties imposed on erring power companies into consumer refunds. Hontiveros made the call after the ERC announced that more power firms were meted out fines for breaching the maximum allowable outages days for 2020 and 2021. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ERC sa pag-aksyon at pagpapanagot sa mga energy players na responsable sa rotational brownout, pero mas makikinabang ang konsyumer kung maibabalik sa kanila bilang refund ang multa na binabanggit ng ERC," said Hontiveros. ERC penalized power generation firms Power Asset and Liabilities Management Corp., Energy Development Corp., SPC Island Power Corp., Team Sual Corp., and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. During the previous Senate probes on rotatinal blackout, it can be recalled that it was Hontiveros who urged the ERC to look into the accountability of several generating companies that simultaneously went offline or derated their capacity in May and June, forcing the Luzon grid into red alert status causing the rotational blackouts and driving the WESM and transmission prices up. "Maliliit lang itong penalties na ipinataw ng ERC, pero ang kalahating sentimong itinaas sa presyo ng kuryente nitong mga nakaraang buwan ay napalaki kung pagsasama-samahin ang ibinayad ng milyon-milyong konsyumer. Hindi na halaga ang hinahabol natin dito kundi hustisya na maibalik ang dapat ay sa kanila," Hontiveros explained. For instance, a P0.05kWh increase due to the increase in transmission or WESM charges in the bill of Meralco is equivalent to P350,000 for a kWh when taken out from the pockets of all its 7 million customers. "Ngayon, konsyumers naman ang maniningil. Refund ang magpaparamdam sa kanila na may nanagot at may nasingil sa kapabayaan at kapalpakan sa rotational brownout," she said. Hontiveros, with reducing the power rate as one of her agenda, has actively participated in senate investigations on various power issues like the unconscionable non-power related expenses and Chinese control of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), bill shocks and rotational blackouts. She also filed Proposed Senate Resolution 746 that seeks to investigate the failure of concerned government agencies to bring down power rates 20 years after the enactment of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA. Hontiveros also filed Senate Bill No. 2435 to integrate the financing of the solar home system into the housing loans for the socialized housing sector to ensure access to a cheap source of electricity in their relocation areas and defray the cost of their transition to renewable energy. ### Hontiveros: Ipinataw na multa sa power firms, ibalik sa konsyumer bilang refund Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros noong Biyernes ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na gawing refund sa konsyumer ang ipinataw na multa sa energy players na responsable sa rotational blackouts. Nanawagan si Hontiveros matapos i-anunsyo ng ERC ang karagdagang power firm na pinatawan ng multa dahil sa paglabag sa pinapayagang mga araw ng pagkawala ng kuryente para sa 2020 at 2021. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ERC sa pag-aksyon at pagpapanagot sa mga energy players na responsable sa rotational brownout, pero mas makikinabang ang konsyumer kung maibabalik sa kanila bilang refund ang multa na binabanggit ng ERC," ani Hontiveros. Kabilang sa mga pinagmulta ng ERC ang mga power generation firm na Power Asset and Liabilities Management Corp., Energy Development Corp., SPC Island Power Corp., Team Sual Corp., at Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. Sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado sa rotatinal blackout, matatandaang si Hontiveros ang nag-udyok sa ERC na tingnan ang pananagutan ng ilang generating companies na sabay-sabay na nag-offline o nag-derate ng kanilang kapasidad noong Mayo at Hunyo, na nagsanhi ng red alert status sa Luzon grid, rotational blackout at pag-akyat ng singil sa transmission. "Maliliit lang itong penalties na ipinataw ng ERC, pero ang kalahating sentimong itinaas sa presyo ng kuryente nitong mga nakaraang buwan ay napalaki kung pagsasama-samahin ang ibinayad ng milyon-milyong konsyumer. Hindi na halaga ang hinahabol natin dito kundi hustisya na maibalik ang dapat ay sa kanila," paliwanag ni Hontiveros. Halimbawa, ang P0.05kWh na pagtaas dahil sa pagtaas ng transmission o WESM charges sa bill ng Meralco ay katumbas ng P350,000 para sa isang kWh kapag inilabas mula sa bulsa ng lahat ng 7 milyong customer nito. "Ngayon, konsyumers naman ang maniningil. Refund ang magpaparamdam sa kanila na may nanagot at may nasingil sa kapabayaan at kapalpakan sa rotational brownout," dagdag pa nya. Kabilang sa mga agenda ni Hontiveros ang mapababa ang presyo ng kuryente sa bansa. Noon pa ma'y aktibo siyang lumalahok sa mga imbestigasyon ng senado sa iba't ibang power issues kabilang na ang maanomalyang paggastos at kontrol ng China sa National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), bill shocks at rotational blackouts. Naghain din siya ng Proposed Senate Resolution 746 na naglalayong imbestigahan ang pagkabigo ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na ibaba ang singil sa kuryente 20 taon matapos ang pagsasabatas ng Electric Power Industry Reform Act o EPIRA. Inihain din ni Hontiveros ang Senate Bill No. 2435 upang isama ang pagpopondo ng solar home system sa housing loan sa socialized housing sector upang matiyak ang access sa murang source ng kuryente sa relocation areas at matustusan ang renewable energy transition.