Tolentino lauds enactment of law postponing BARMM elections to 2025

Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino expressed gratitude to President Duterte for signing the law resetting the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from 2022 to 2025 or Republic Act No. 11593.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Tolentino sponsored the measure in the Senate.

"The approval is most welcome since a postponement is needed to achieve long and lasting peace in the region," added Tolentino, adding that the approval of the law is also a testament of the government's commitment to push for inclusive growth in the BARMM region.

The Senator said the postponement would also ensure that all the agreements under the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro (CAB) between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) are fulfilled.

The date of the BARMM parliamentary elections will be moved from May 2022 to May 2025, synchronized with the next midterm elections.