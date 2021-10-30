Press Release

October 30, 2021 Gatchalian seeks increased budget for early childhood education Senator Win Gatchalian sounded the alarm on the budget cut to the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council and its consequences to young learners and their long-term development. For Fiscal Year 2022 the ECCD Council, an attached agency of the Department of Education (DepEd), is allocated P71.9 million, 59% lower than its P173.5 million-budget for 2021. Among DepEd's attached agencies, the ECCD Council will have the largest budget cut. While Gatchalian supports an increased budget for the ECCD Council, he also urged the agency to improve its utilization of funds, noting that among DepEd's attached agencies, the ECCD Council has the lowest obligation rate at 33%. In 2019, the ECCD Council's unused appropriations amounted to P53 million. For 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the agency's unused appropriations ballooned to P330 million. "Mahalagang matutukan natin ang pag-aaral ng mga bata sa murang edad dahil ito ang magsisilbing pundasyon ng kanilang pagkatuto. Naging hadlang ang pandemya sa paghahatid ng serbisyong may kinalaman sa early childhood care and development, kaya naman sa halip na bawasan natin ang pondo para rito, tulungan nating makabangon at makahabol ang mga ECCD service providers at kanilang mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian. The senator cited a World Bank policy note in 2020 which warned of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures on early childhood education and foundational learning in primary school. The World Bank noted that the development of literacy and numeracy between the ages zero to eight lays the foundations on which all future learning rests. "The agency's performance missed the target last year in terms of NCDCs established and the number of Day Care Centers converted to CDC (Child Development Centers)," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. He also noted that the low obligation rate could be due to the ECCD Council's inability to utilize its budget to construct the targeted 108 National Child Development Centers (NCDC). Only 32 NCDCs were built. Under Republic Act No. 10410 or the Early Years Act of 2013, the ECCD Council is responsible for implementing the National ECCD System, which covers the full range of health, nutrition, early education, and social services development programs for the basic holistic needs of young children aged zero to four. The ECCD Council's functions also include the development of a national system for early identification, screening, and surveillance of young children aged zero to four. # # # Pondo sa early childhood education dapat dagdagan---Gatchalian Nababahala si Senador Win Gatchalian sa pagbaba ng pondo ng Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Council, lalo na't ang mapipinsala dito ay ang mga batang mag-aaral at ang kanilang long-term development. Para sa 2022, ang ECCD Council ay nakatakdang makatanggap ng 71.9 milyong piso. Ito ay mas mababa ng halos animnapung (59) porsyento kung ihahambing sa 173.5 milyong pisong budget ng ahensya ngayong taon. Sa mga attached agencies ng Department of Education (DepEd), ang ECCD Council ang may pinakamalaking kaltas sa budget. Bukod sa suporta ni Gatchalian sa mas mataas na pondo para sa ECCD Council, hinimok din niya ang ahensya na paghusayin ang paggamit ng pondo. Sa mga attached agencies kasi ng DepEd, ang ECCD Council ang may pinakamababang obligation rate na umabot sa 33 porsyento. Noong 2019, ang unused appropriations o hindi nagamit na pondo ng ahensya ay umabot sa limampu't tatlong (53) milyong piso. Ngunit noong 2020, ang hindi nagamit na pondo ay pumalo sa mahigit tatlong daang milyong (330) piso. "Mahalagang matutukan natin ang pag-aaral ng mga bata sa murang edad dahil ito ang magsisilbing pundasyon ng kanilang pagkatuto. Naging hadlang ang pandemya sa paghahatid ng serbisyong may kinalaman sa early childhood care and development, kaya naman sa halip na bawasan natin ang pondo para rito, tulungan nating makabangon at makahabol ang mga ECCD service providers at kanilang mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian. Sa isang policy note na lumabas noong 2020, nagbabala ang Word Bank na ang pandemya ng COVID-19 at ang pagsasara ng mga paaralan ay nagdudulot ng pinsala sa early childhood education at foundational learning sa primary school. Dagdag ng Word Bank, ang paglinang sa literacy at numeracy hanggang sa edad na walo (8) ay nagsisilbing pundasyon sa edukasyon ng mga bata. "Hindi naabot ng ahensya ang target nito noong nakaraang taon pagdating sa mga naipatayong National Child Development Centers (NCDs) at Day Care Centers na ginawang Child Development Centers (CDC)," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Ayon kay Gatchalian ang mababang obligation rate ay maaaring naidulot ng mababang bilang ng mga NCDCs na naipatayo. Sa 108 na target ng ahensya, 32 lang ang naipatayo. Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 10410 o ang Early Years Act of 2013, mandato ng ECCD Council na ipatupad ang National ECCD System na sumasaklaw sa mga programang may kinalaman sa kalusugan, early education, at social services na kinakailangan ng mga bata hanggang sa edad na apat. Kabilang sa mga mandato ng ECCD Council ang pagkakaroon ng sistemang pambansa na may kinalaman sa early identification, screening, at surveillance ng mga bata hanggang apat na taon. # # #