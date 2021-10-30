Press Release

October 30, 2021 Determine who is 'fit for public service' : Bong Go open to drug testing candidates, willing to be tested "anytime, anywhere" Senator and vice-presidential aspirant Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the proposal to drug test candidates running in the upcoming 2022 elections as a means of ensuring they are fit to discharge the duties of an office and set a good example to Filipinos they committed to serve. "Kung ako ang tatanungin at kung 'yan ang gusto ng taumbayan -- anytime, anywhere ay willing naman ako magpa-drug test," said Go, who currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs. "Bagama't hindi naman requirement sa batas ang drug testing ng mga kandidato, sang-ayon ako na voluntarily maipakita natin at malaman ng mga botante kung 'fit for public service' ang mga pinagpipilian nilang mamuno ng ating bansa," he continued. Meanwhile, Go emphasized his full commitment to pursue and expand further the programs and positive change started by the Duterte administration. "Napag-desisyunan kong tumakbo bilang Bise Presidente sa darating na halalan upang maipagpatuloy ang mga magagandang programa at tunay na pagbabagong naumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte -- at sisikapin nating dagdagan pa ang mga ito," he vowed. "Una sa lahat, walang tigil dapat ang kampanya natin kontra iligal na droga, korapsyon, at kriminalidad. Ang taumbayan na ang humusga kung mas ligtas ba ngayon ang mga anak nila at walang pangamba dahil sa mga kriminal at adik," he explained. "Hindi dapat masayang ang mga nasimulang ito kung kaya't sa susunod na anim na taon ay sisikapin nating lalong maproteksyunan ang buhay at kinabukasan ng ating mga anak," he added. The senator lauded the accomplishments of the Duterte Administration's legacy projects and initiatives, notably its focus on peace and order, while emphasizing the need to sustain them in the years ahead. "Ang ganda na sana ng takbo ng ating ekonomiya at ng administrasyong Duterte kung hindi lang tayo tinamaan ng pandemya. Sisikapin nating maibalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay at muling maiahon mula sa hirap ang ating mga kababayan dahil rumami ang nawalan ng trabaho at nagugutom," he said. In support of the Duterte Administration's campaign against illegal drugs, the senator filed Senate Bill No. 399 in 2019 which provides a more balanced and holistic approach to the drug problem by establishing a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, under the supervision of the Department of Health, in every province across the country. The said centers will offer treatment and care with a recovery-oriented focus and shall be primarily responsible for reintegrating recovering drug dependents into society. The centers shall also encourage the formation of organizations composed of parents, guardians, and immediate relatives to enhance their participation in the rehabilitation of the drug dependents to address concurrent issues such as health and familial problems. "In addition to the fight for the nation's safety and security against the menace of illegal drugs, we must also direct attention towards the recovery of its many victims. Drug dependents should be treated as victims in need of medical, psychological, and spiritual help. Habang patuloy ang pagpuksa sa mga drug pushers, hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga drug users na nais na magbagong buhay," said Go.