Pray for justice for all the victims of senseless killings, De Lima says in Undas message

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima shared that she continues to pray and fight for justice for all the victims of violence and senseless killings in the country.

In her message for All Saints' and All Soul's Day or Undas, De Lima also said she constantly prays for strength and healing of all the Filipino families who continue to suffer for losing their loved ones amid the pandemic.

"Dalangin ko po ang patuloy na lakas, tatag at kapanatagan ng loob ng bawat isa sa atin sa kabila ng patuloy na pangungulila at banta ng krisis. Patuloy ko ring ipinagdarasal, hinahangad at ipinaglalaban na makamit na ng mga biktima ng karahasan at pamamaslang ang hustisya," she said.

"Dahil paano nga ba masasabing 'namayapa' sila kung patuloy namang naghuhumiyaw para sa katarungan ang pamilya ng mga biktima?" she asked.

Every November 1 and 2 of every year, Filipinos gather in cemeteries to visit the graves of their loved ones and pay their respects by lighting candles, offering flowers, and praying for their souls.

This year, just like last year, however, many families will not be able to pay homage to their loved ones as local government units (LGUs) announced that cemeteries will be closed during Undas.

Amid challenges, the lady Senator from Bicol urged her fellow Filipinos to continue showing compassion and love to each other.

"Ito ang pangalawang Undas sa gitna ng pandemya. Hindi tuloy natin malubos ang pagsasama-sama sa pag-alala sa mga pumanaw nating mahal sa buhay. Marami nga sa atin ang hindi na makakabisita sa sementeryo o makakauwi sa kani-kanilang probinsya," she said.

"Kaakibat ng ating pakikidalamhati at pag-unawa, ang pagdamay at pakikipaglaban para maibalik kung ano ang tama at nararapat para sa lahat. Ibalik ang hustisya! Laban lang!" she said.