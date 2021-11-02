Press Release

November 2, 2021 'It's a great time to serve during pandemic,' Gordon tells Rotarians Senator Richard J. Gordon has commended members of the Rotary Club of the Philippines for its invaluable role and contribution in providing humanitarian and community services to Filipino communities, especially during this pandemic. Speaking before the members of Rotary District 3810 during its recent Community Service Webinar Project, Gordon urged Rotarians to step up to the plate of rendering assistance to Filipino families during the COVID-19 pandemic. "What a great thing to be able to serve our fellowmen, especially during this pandemic. Let us start the revolution from within ourselves," he said. "Dapat tumutulong tayo sa ating bayan. Hindi lang sa salita pati na rin sa gawa. We want to see a Rotary Club that is vibrant, always there for others," he added. Since the start of the pandemic, the Philippines has struggled to stem the further spread of the new coronavirus that infected more than 2.7-million Filipinos, 43,172 of whom have died. The pandemic-induced lockdowns have also resulted in the displacement of millions of Filipino workers and the closure of many business establishments here and abroad. Gordon pointed out that the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), the country's largest humanitarian organization, has responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through its "predict, plan, prepare, and practice" program. Under his leadership, PRC has augmented government response by establishing the largest testing facility in the country, accounting for almost 4.8 million swab and saliva tests since April 2020. The PRC has also put up 70 field hospitals across the country and has administered vaccine to over 400,000 individuals through its "Bakuna Bus" initiative. It has also granted financial aid to retrenched workers and has provided hot meals. Gordon said Rotary Clubs can work together in reaching out to those who are most vulnerable sectors not only through blood donation program but also through other services, programs, and projects. "In helping others, you are helping yourselves kasi 'di tayo mauubusan. 'Yan ay magagawa natin kung tayo ay magsasama, kung tayo ay may partnership, we already have a partnership, pairalin na lang natin," said Gordon. According to him, the two organizations could go beyond the donation of blood because there are other immediate issues that need our immediate attention, like COVID-19 response and alleviating the suffering of the less fortunate. The Rotary Club of the Philippines is a local chapter of Rotary International in the Filipino community known to be the first Rotary Club in Asia. To date, there are around 800 Rotary Clubs in the country.