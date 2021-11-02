Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on some private hospitals' plan to disengage from PhilHealth

I continue to urge the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to immediately settle the unpaid claims of many hospitals within a reasonable time period.

Meanwhile, I am also appealing to our private hospitals to remain committed to ensuring access to affordable healthcare. The government, given its limited capacity to provide hospital care, should explore options to provide crucial financial aid to hospitals at risk.

The pandemic isn't over yet and our current health system must be able to serve the needy, and not just those who are able to pay.