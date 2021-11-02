Poe on PhilHealth claims:

PhilHealth must pick up the slack in settling its mounting obligations to hospitals that compromise our healthcare system.

It is unjust for our frontline institutions to continue waiting for years seemingly with no end in sight on when they can be reimbursed.

We expect the state health insurer to come up with an aggressive catch-up plan for due reimbursement of claims.

The delay in payment could force hospitals to downsize or worse, halt operations, to the detriment of their workers who will lose jobs, and our people who cannot anymore take a heavy beating from the pandemic.

As this unfortunate situation persists, our health system becomes more vulnerable to being overwhelmed, especially in a pandemic.

Being the country's only health insurer, PhilHealth should remember its commitment to the Filipino people not to leave anyone, especially the poor, untreated.