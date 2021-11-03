De Lima honored, humbled by 1Sambayan's endorsement

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is elated and humbled to be included in the initial list of Opposition coalition 1Sambayan's senatorial line-up.

De Lima, who is seeking reelection in the 2022 polls, said the trust that 1Sambayan offers her further inspired her to strengthen her fight for truth, justice and decency in public service.

"Isang malaking karangalan ang mapabilang sa hanay ng mga kandidatong pinagkakatiwalaan ng 1Sambayan. Ngunit higit pa sa karangalang ito ay ang hatid nito sa akin na inspirasyon at ibayong tapang sa pagpapatuloy ng ating laban," she said in her Dispatch from Crame No. 1166.

Bro. Armin Luistro, one of 1Sambayan convenors, named De Lima, along with six other candidates from the slate of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, in its initial senatorial line-up.

The convenor reportedly said the group is looking to finalize the list after Nov. 15. "The requirement of 1Sambayan is for them to publicly declare support for Leni-Kiko. If they are not willing, we cannot include them. We need not fill up all 12 slots," Luistro explained.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said she hopes to continue working with 1Sambayan to achieve their common goal of restoring justice in the country.

"Pinagbigkis tayo ng iisang tindig upang gapiin ang pananatili ng rehimeng mamamatay-tao at kurakot, at ang pagbabalik ng isa pa. Hangad ko ang patuloy kayong makasama sa ating layunin na ibalik ang hustisya at pag-asa sa ating bayan," she said.

"Maraming salamat, 1Sambayan, sa pagtitiwala at suporta," she added.

Prior to this, it may be recalled the Presidential aspirants Robredo and labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman also announced that De Lima is included in their Senatorial lineup for the 2022 elections.

In announcing her Senatorial slate, Robredo said she is honored to include De Lima in her list, saying, "Si Senator Leila de Lima, ang tanging dahilan kung bakit sya nasa kulungan, dahil isa sya sa pinaka-una at pinakamatapang na tumindig laban sa patayan."

De Guzman, for his part, shared that De Lima is among his trusted Senatorial candidates.